Weather
14 ° C
14°C
8°C
Light Cloud
Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

10 new Covid cases on 1 Feb. brings total to 1,499: 53 hospitalised: 35 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 108 home monitored, 1,283 recoveries, 14 deaths

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

By Stephanie Horsman - February 1, 2021

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been, with Monaco’s property market still amongst the strongest around.

The property market is driven by deliveries and product and, according to the latest report by IMSEE, 2020 saw the delivery of only 26 new apartments in the Principality.

Echoing trends in 2019, “off-plan” sales represented the majority of transactions representing 75%, but the number of sales remained much lower than that observed over the previous five years.

The real estate resale market also trended down compared to the two previous years. In all, the cumulative transactions last year of both new properties and resale ones was down by 22.3%, levels roughly the same as in 2017.

In hard numbers, this means there were 395 resales in 2020 valued at €1.954 million and only 16 new apartments sold equalling €218 million in sales.

The decrease in the number of transactions is more evident in small apartments. In 2019, studios and one-bedroom properties accounted for two-thirds of all transactions in volume. In 2020, that number dropped to one-third.

Meanwhile, less studios and two rooms were sold last year, but an increase in three-room sales put the overall figure at -32%, a smaller drop than the number of sales in 2020 which were down by 52%.

The average price per square metre also decreased, but only slightly at -1.1%, bringing the average to €47,619 euros. However, this average price has increased by 52.3% in the past 10 years.

The Larvotto area’s average price per square metre is again slightly higher than in other districts. La Condamine saw a -9.3% drop in prices, putting it at under €50,000 per square metre, whilst Monte-Carlo and Fontvieille remain above that water mark. But the biggest jump is Moneghetti, which has seen a massive 115% rise in prices over the past 10 years.

 

Photo by Cassandra Tanti for Monaco Life

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAS Monaco makes it five for five
Next articleDoes this mean we can do lunch in Italy?

Editors pics

January 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

CSM signs finance deal with coral molecule maker

The CSM has become the first public entity to take an interest in a private company, signing a financial deal with startup Coraliotech for its work applying coral molecules to human health.

0
January 7, 2021 | Business & Finance

Government launches Monaco Boost incubator

Monaco’s entrepreneurial eco-system has received a major “boost” thanks to the opening of another government funded start-up incubator capable of supporting 108 businesses.  

0
November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0
October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0

daily

January 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

France: Silver lining amid massive GDP plunge

Stephanie Horsman

France suffered the worst economic recession since WWII in 2020, far surpassing the 2.2% contraction of 2009. But activity held up better than expected during the second lockdown.

0
January 28, 2021 | Business & Finance

Geneva closes probe into Rybolovlev’s art complaint

Cassandra Tanti

Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, against an art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.

0
January 27, 2021 | Business & Finance

Top-tier property market remains strong

Cassandra Tanti

New research has shown that the French Riviera and Monaco rank highest for the most expensive properties, confirming it as the most prestigious property pocket in the world.

0
January 21, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco-ville ‘villa’ sells for €75 million

Stephanie Horsman

Villa Unda Maris, situated just metres from the Oceanographic Museum on the Rock, has gone under the gavel and achieved an eye-watering sale price of €75,300,000.

0
MORE STORIES

White Paper #3: Family values, a lesson...

Business & Finance Editor -
[caption id="attachment_17959" align="alignnone" width="1400"]The All Blacks perform the haka in the new jersey before the All Black v South Africa test match at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, NZ. 30 July 201. Photo: Jo Caird/RugbyImages The All Blacks perform the haka in the new jersey before the All Black v South Africa test match at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, NZ. 30 July 201. Photo: Jo Caird/RugbyImages[/caption] Family values, are traditional or cultural – that is, values passed on from generation to generation within families – that pertain to the family's structure, function, roles, beliefs, attitudes, and ideals. There are also the moral and ethical principles traditionally upheld and transmitted within a family, as honesty, loyalty, industry, and faith and are traditionally learned or reinforced within a family, such as those of high moral standards and discipline. This is not just a Christian view either as interpretations of Islamic and Arab culture states that as an indisputable fact in the academic literature the family is regarded as the main foundation of Muslim society and culture; the family structure and nature of the relationship between family members are influenced by the Islamic religion. Who serves the best example of these values? We can take many values from successful sporting teams, as they tend to transcend normality and fill a unique space in our lives. In researching this article I was both surprised and heartened to learn that the most successful sporting team in history is the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team. LOG IN TO READ PREMIUM ARTICLE [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] New Zealand's win-rate over the last 100 years is over 75 percent. It's a phenomenal record, and an achievement matched by no other elite team, in any code. However, back in 2004, something was wrong. The 2003 World Cup had gone badly and, by the start of the following year, senior All Blacks were threatening to leave. Discipline was drunk and disorderly, and to make things worse, the All Blacks were losing. In response, a new management team under Graham Henry began to rebuild the world's most successful sporting team from the inside out. They wanted a fresh culture that placed emphasis on individual character and personal leadership. Their mantra? “Better People Make Better All Blacks” The result? An incredible win-rate of just over 86 percent, and a Rugby World Cup. In early 2010, James Kerr had the privilege of going deep inside the All Blacks camp for five weeks alongside Monaco-based photojournalist Nick Danziger. It was a unique opportunity to study the way the best in the world stay on top of their game. Here are five lessons in leadership that I learnt from reading Mr Kerr’s book, “Legacy”. Sweep the sheds Before leaving the dressing room at the end of the game, some of the most famous names in world rugby – including Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Mils Muliana – stop and tidy up after themselves. They literally and figuratively “sweep the sheds”. Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens describes it as an example of personal humility, a cardinal All Blacks value. Though it might seem strange for a team of imperious dominance, humility is core to their culture. The All Blacks believe that it's impossible to achieve stratospheric success without having your feet planted firmly on the ground. Follow the spearhead In Maori, whānau means “extended family”, and it’s symbolised by the spearhead. Though a spearhead has three tips, to be effective, all of its force must move in one direction. The All Blacks select on character as well as talent, which means some of New Zealand's most promising players never pull on the black jersey. Champions do extra Former All Black Brad Thorn's mantra, “Champions Do Extra”, helped him become one of the single most successful players in rugby history. The philosophy simply means finding incremental ways to do more – in the gym, on the field, or for the team. It is much like the philosophy of marginal gains used by Team Sky in Cycling. A focus on continual improvement, the creation of a continual learning environment, and a willingness to spill blood for the jersey was at the core of Graham Henry's All Black culture. Keep a blue head Following their arguably premature exit at the 2003 World Cup, the All Blacks worked with forensic psychiatrist Ceri Evans to understand how the brain works under pressure. They wanted to overcome their habit of choking. “Red Head” is an unresourceful state in which you are off task, panicked and ineffective. “Blue Head”, on the other hand, is an optimal state in which you are on task and performing to your best ability. The All Blacks use triggers to switch from Red to Blue. Richie McCaw stamps his feet, literally grounding himself, while Kieran Read stares at the farthest point of the stadium, searching for the bigger picture. Using these triggers, the players aim to achieve clarity and accuracy, so they can perform under pressure. Leave the jersey in a better place The All Blacks have long had a saying: “Leave the jersey in a better place.” Their task is to represent all those who have come before them – from George Nepia to Sir Colin Meads, and from Michael Jones to Jonah Lomu, and all those who follow suit. An All Black is, by definition, a role model to schoolchildren across New Zealand. Understanding this responsibility creates a compelling sense of higher purpose. It's a good lesson for us all: if we play a bigger game, we play a more effective game. Better people make better All Blacks – but they also make better doctors and lawyers, bankers and businessmen, fathers, brothers, and friends. Conclusions Every family is strengthened by having a shared goal for the family’s wealth and agreeing upon a set of values, which all generations wish to exhibit and live by. Many families who successfully transition wealth through multiple generations have a unique set of values, which express their world-view and the principles that family members choose to embody. When a family has the courage to examine the qualities it wishes to uphold, the process is unifying and deeply fulfilling for all members of the family across all generations. A 21st-century approach to Estate Planning begins by creating a compact across generations, whereby the whole family organises themselves around a shared long-term goal. In families, unlike in business, “long-term” equates to at least three to four generations or 100 years. The family will agree on how they wish to reach decisions together as the family grows in size. They will consider whether wealth transitions per stirpes or per capita. Most importantly, however, once the family have agreed on their shared long-term goal across the generations, they will agree on a common set of values which they all subscribe to and which binds them together. This process enables a family to resolve underlying issues and tensions, which might cause conflict at a later date. More importantly, our approach is specifically designed to create real affinity between family members across generations. When family values are defined in this context, they establish a framework of common understanding and cooperation, which can last for generations. A family can therefore have the same dreams and aspirations as a sports team and uphold these core beliefs over many decades and lifetimes. “Vision without action is a dream. Action without vision is a nightmare.” “The fight is won or lost,’ says Muhammad Ali, “far away from witnesses – behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, well before I dance under the lights.” Article first published June 13, 2017. Mark Estcourt is CEO of Cavendish Family Office in London. For more information, see cavfo.com.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15279 [/ihc-hide-content]

Markets weekly

In the first week of October, Final September Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) will be released across all main regions (US, China, Eurozone and UK). Despite some recent goodwill gestures from both US and Chinese authorities, manufacturing will likely continue to suffer from a slowdown in global trade. As such, we expect the indicator to remain in contraction territory in most regions although momentum should stabilise. Services activity, on the other hand, is likely to continue to expand, albeit at a more moderate pace. Amongst all this uncertainty, the household sector has proven very resilient so far and investors will continue to pay close attention to developments in the Eurozone and US labour markets. Unemployment rates for August (EU) and September (US) are likely to remain at multi-decade lows but with the US Federal Reserve (Fed) having tied its monetary policy to incoming data, September’s US non-farm payrolls will likely be the most important catalyst of the week. Recent data would suggest that job creation may have slowed down but we still expect healthy earnings growth. The week starting on Monday 7th October should be quieter on the data front with investor focus likely to move to US-China trade talks which are currently scheduled to resume on 10thOctober. Nevertheless, September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) will likely draw some attention after the US Fed’s decision to cut interest rates last month. After a soft reading in August, the recent spike in oil prices may lead inflation to rebound temporarily although it should remain below the Fed’s 2% target. While China didn’t follow the US in cutting interest rates, September’s money supply growth may give the market some indication as to whether the country’s central bank will need to go further than the cut in banks’ reserve ratios announced last month. Finally, with the 31st October deadline fast approaching, uncertainty around Brexit is as high as ever. With only a few days left before the critical EU Leaders Summit (October 17-18), news flow is likely to accelerate. In regards to data, August GDP and industrial production are likely to confirm that growth in the UK remains sluggish. Written by: Barclays Private Bank  