What is Monaco’s “favourable” situation?

Friday, November 27, 2020
6 new Covid cases on 26 Nov. brings total to 600: 16 hospitalised, 9 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 28 home monitored, 530 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo source: Pixabay
The highly anticipated forum ‘Human health and the ocean in a changing world’ will begin on Wednesday, featuring leading experts and ending with the first ‘Declaration of Monaco’.
Holidays in the snow are definitely possible this festive season, although there will be no “skiing” per se any time soon.
As the world mourns the death of football great Diego Maradona, we turn back time to 2003, when the Argentinian legend left his mark – quite literally – on the Principality.
The Princess Grace Foundation-USA has unveiled a line of face masks inspired by Grace Kelly's iconic fashion looks to help support the creative community in America.