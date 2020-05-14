Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Thursday, May 14, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

What is the 100km rule?

What is the 100km rule?

By Stephanie Horsman - May 14, 2020

Questions and confusion about the latest rules regarding travel during deconfinement have been swirling. Here are some answers to clear things up.

As the de-escalation of lockdown ends its first week, there are still many people who are not entirely clear on the rules of travel for France and Monaco.  

Freedom of travel is permitted for French citizens and residents, so long as it remains within 100km of home and does not cross country or department borders. This distance is calculated “as the crow flies”, meaning in a straight line radius from your front door, not distance clocked on the road. Monaco is included in this rule, though crossings into Monaco by non-residents still requires a justifiable reason, such as work, school or family emergencies.   

Unrestricted border crossings into Italy are also currently still not allowed unless it is for work or other valid reasons, until at least 15th June. Cross border workers must carry a special international travel exemption declaration at all times.

Travelling abroad outside of Monaco or France is dependent upon the individual country and the reason for going. Travellers with Monaco passports going to the UK and Spain will need to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival into either country. Confusingly, French citizens are exempt from the quarantine in the UK by special dispensation between the two country’s governments.

The European Commission met Wednesday and presented their recommendations for opening internal borders within the EU, which may further expand the reach of Monegasque travellers in the coming weeks, but as of time of writing, no concrete plans have been set in motion on this front.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Carlo app creator Antoine Bahri
Next articleCan I catch up with a group of friends?

Editors pics

May 14, 2020 | News

UV robot key to airport’s health and safety plan

Nice Côte d’Azur airport has implemented new health and safety measures to protect passengers, with a super high-tech machine at the heart of the plan.

0
May 14, 2020 | News

What is the 100km rule?

Questions and confusion about the latest rules regarding travel during deconfinement have been swirling. Here are some answers to clear things up.

0
May 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Carlo app creator Antoine Bahri

Antoine Bahri is the brains behind Carlo app, Monaco’s first mobile-based loyalty programme rewarding consumers for buying local – an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time.

0
May 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

Retail sector sees deepest drop on record

Monaco’s business climate “collapsed” in the retail, trade and auto repair sectors in the month of March, as shoppers reduced their spending on everything except the essentials.

0

daily

May 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Two weeks until cafés, restaurants reopen in Riviera  

Cassandra Tanti

France will reopen bars and restaurants in the country’s “green zones”, including the French Riviera, on Tuesday 2nd June, provided the health situation doesn’t deteriorate.

0
May 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Beaches reopening on “case by case” basis

Stephanie Horsman

Beaches in Nice and Cannes will reopen from this weekend, and more are expected to follow throughout the Alpes-Maritimes region.

0
May 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

UV robot key to airport’s health and safety plan

Stephanie Horsman

Nice Côte d’Azur airport has implemented new health and safety measures to protect passengers, with a super high-tech machine at the heart of the plan.

0
May 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Can I catch up with a group of friends?

Cassandra Tanti

According to the Monaco government, get-togethers involving five or more people are still discouraged in the Principality, despite France’s easing of restrictions in private homes.

0
MORE STORIES

Head down under Friday with the Monaco...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_11616" align="alignnone" width="709"]Monaco Australia Association's Beverley Holt with Annette Anderson of Stars'n'Bars and Brian Holt. Monaco Australia Association's Beverley Holt with Annette Anderson of Stars'n'Bars and Brian Holt. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] Following the huge success of last year’s Australian Day bash celebrated by 150 Australians and friends of Australia, Stars'n'Bars and the Monaco Australia Association are bringing back the Aussie Party on Friday, January 26. You can’t get more authentic than chef Didier Rubiolo’s Australian Barbie (not the doll!) with beef and chicken meat pies, sausage and "damper", grilled cheeseburger sliders, mini fish-n-chips, falafel, potato salad, coleslaw and a meringue pavlova for dessert. australinight111australinight7 Guests will be treated to a spectacular firework display on the port at 7:45 pm, with exceptional views from Stars’n’Bars’ open-air balconies, before the DJ cranks the volume on the dance floor – spinning all your favourite Aussie Classics from AC/DC, INXS, Midnight Oil, Men at Work, and, of course no dance party would be complete without the Bee Gees. There will also be prizes for the Best Aussie Look Contest although it will be difficult to beat Jennifer Jacotine dressed as Dame Edna last year. [caption id="attachment_11609" align="alignnone" width="709"]2017 Best Aussie Look Contest won by Jennifer Jacotine as Dame Edna. Photo: Monaco Life 2017 Best Aussie Look Contest won by Jennifer Jacotine as Dame Edna. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] Cash bar, which includes a selection of Australian wines and beer, opens at 7 pm, and the barbecue buffet – €30 per person, drinks not included – starts at 7:30 pm, so best to be on time as bush tucker doesn't last long at an Aussie do. Tickets must be purchased in advance online (Stars’n’Bars are the first customer of a new Monaco-based startup for online payment) or by sending a cheque to SNB at 6 quai Antoine 1er 98000 Monaco – be sure to include your email address. Alternatively you can pay at the door. A vegan option is available but only by reservation to rsvpsnb@gmail.com, and note that there is no refund for late arrivals. And by the way, there are no table reservations for anyone under 92 … this is a moveable Aussie feast.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/tenth-anniversary-of-australian-relations/

Data thief faces suspended jail sentence in...

Local News Staff Writer -
computertheftMonaco’s Public Prosecutor's Office has asked for a suspended one-year prison sentence and a series of fines of between €3,000 and €5,000 against a former employee of the Princess Grace Hospital, suspected of having hijacked confidential data in June last year. The IT technician, a 25-year-old French citizen living in the Nice area, pirated 648 workstations in the hospital and handed over the personal data of all employees of CHPG to the elected representatives of the French National Council, journalists and French tax inspectors, including the wages paid, the court was told. The alleged perpetrator’s motive for the data theft was revenge after being dismissed from his post. The Criminal Court of Monaco will issue its decision on June 6. Article first published May 4, 2017.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=8465

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12811