What is the 100km rule?

Monaco’s Public Prosecutor's Office has asked for a suspended one-year prison sentence and a series of fines of between €3,000 and €5,000 against a former employee of the Princess Grace Hospital, suspected of having hijacked confidential data in June last year. The IT technician, a 25-year-old French citizen living in the Nice area, pirated 648 workstations in the hospital and handed over the personal data of all employees of CHPG to the elected representatives of the French National Council, journalists and French tax inspectors, including the wages paid, the court was told. The alleged perpetrator’s motive for the data theft was revenge after being dismissed from his post. The Criminal Court of Monaco will issue its decision on June 6. Article first published May 4, 2017.https://monacolife.net/?p=8465https://monacolife.net/?p=12811