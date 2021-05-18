What the next 20 years with Monaco Telecom looks like

Tuesday, May 18, 2021
1 Covid case 17 May, 1 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 11 home monitored, 2,446 recoveries, 32 deaths, 36 incidence rate, 39% population vaccinated
The government of Monaco and Monaco Telecom have renewed their public telecommunications concession for 20 more years in a show of trust that the company will continue to deliver top-notch service to the residents of the Principality.
Peace and Sport has inaugurated its latest endeavour which will help train 200 peace educators supervising nearly 2,000 children over the next two years.
Visitors to this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix will need to provide a negative PCR test to access both the Principality and the circuit, the government has indicated in its latest GP update.
The Monaco Media Library is now offering a whole new concept with its ‘bouturothèque’, a dedicated space for plant lovers.