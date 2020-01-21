What to do with the kids this winter

On Wednesday 22 January from 2pm to 3.30pm is the Magicians’ Secrets show starring Triton. This activity is for children aged 7 and over.

From 2pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday 29 January is an Introduction to music class, hosted by Oxaï Roura for children over 5.

For football lovers, the Grand FIFA 2020 Tournament will be held on Wednesday 5 February from 2pm to 6pm. Kids 7 and older are welcome to join in.

On Wednesday 12 February from 2pm to 3pm, 6 and overs can join in on a wellness session, and again on Wednesday 26 February, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm for those 3+.

And on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 February from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm, Benoît Perruchon hosts an aged 7+ chocolate workshop that even the parents will want to be a part of.

Thursday 20 February from 2.30pm to 5pm kids over 8 can show their skills at a video game tournament.

‘Read me a Story!’, a fun activity for the little ones, aged 3 and older, will be on Friday 21 February at 10am.

Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 February will feature a comic strip workshop from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Kids 8 and over are encouraged to join.

Kids 8 and older can come check out motorised Lego Technic models on Friday 28 February from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The Ludothèque is offering a ‘four-hands workshop’ for parents and children on Wednesday 19 February and Wednesday 26 February from 10am to 11am is. Kids aged 3 and over are welcome.

The Bibliothèque Louis Notari has some a games evening on Friday 21 February, at 7pm for kids from 8 to 88.

Finally, the Sonothèque José Notari is hosting the Popcorn Cinema for Kids surprise movie on Thursday 27 February at 2.30pm for kids 6 and over.

For more information, call the Bibliothèque Princesse Caroline on +377 93 15 22 72/74, the Ludothèque on +377 93 15 22 72/74, the Bibliothèque Louis Notari on +377 93 15 29 40 and the Sonothèque José Notari on +377 93 30 64 48.