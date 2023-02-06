What to expect from this week’s pension reform protests in France

The latest planned pension reform protests in France on 7th February are set to cause disruptions all across the region, including on trains and public transport networks as well as in schools.

The anger by unions and other workers over France’s planned pension reforms is showing no sign of letting up. The third strike against the measures is taking place on Tuesday 7th February, and the Alpes-Maritimes region can expect to see some fairly serious disruptions.

In Nice, demonstrations will commence at 10am at the Théâtre de Verdure. There are also several planned events in the Var including in Toulon, Draguignan and Brignoles.

TRAMS AND BUSES

Similar to the last two strikes, the worst hit sector will be transport, with local trams and buses almost at a standstill. No trams will be running in Nice full stop and service will be interrupted on Lignes d’Azur lines 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 30, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 57, 64, 70, 81, 99 and Cadam Est. The transport service for people with reduced mobility, Mobil’Azur, will be similarly affected.

Lignes d’Azur will also once again be closing Parcazur car parks and bike parking lots. To ease the blow, the city of Nice is offering free street parking all day.

TRAINS

SNCF announced over the weekend that “train traffic will be disrupted throughout the southern region”, with only two of five trains running on the southeast axis. The company has said they will issue and update on the schedules at 5pm on Monday.

AIR TRAVEL

An estimated 20% reduction in flights between Paris Orly and Nice is anticipated at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, with other disruptions expected.

“In practice, there will undoubtedly be other cancellations (a Nice-Madrid flight from Iberia has already been cancelled) depending on the impact of the strike in each of the regions,” the airport has stated.

Check flights on the website before leaving for the airport on Tuesday if you’re flying.

SCHOOLS

The impact on schools has not quite taken shape, but news is due out on Monday afternoon. The 31st January strike had less participants than the 19th January one, but no one yet knows for sure whether this will continue.

MORE PENSION REFORM PROTESTS IN FRANCE

There has been word that another round of actions will take place on 11th February, this time for those workers who cannot afford to strike mid-week, but who are against the planned reforms, giving them a voice and a platform.

“The objective of an appeal on 11th February is not so much the percentage of strikers as the fact of having in the street all the employees who do not have the financial capacity to go on strike and respond to calls during the week,” said a representative for Sud-Rail.

The National Assembly sessions to discuss the reforms begin on 6th February, and already there are over 20,000 amendments being listed by parliamentarians, showing just how deep the controversy goes.

Photo source: Radio Emotion