What we know about the car crash in Monaco that claimed three lives

The identity of the three victims involved in an early morning car accident in the Louis II tunnel on Saturday are likely to be confirmed on Wednesday, although some details have been revealed to local media.

It is a tragedy rarely seen in the small Principality of Monaco, three lives dramatically taken during one violent accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A car, reported by Monaco Matin to be an Audi Q3, was travelling in the direction of Port Hercule through the Louis II tunnel at 4.16am when it lost control and ploughed into the wall close to the entrance of the Rainier III Auditorium.

The vehicle immediately burst into flames, trapping three victims inside.

According to reports, the blaze was so intense when emergency services arrived that they were unable to evacuate the occupants of the car.

The General Prosecutor’s Office told Monaco Matin that CCTV footage and witness reports have revealed the circumstances behind the accident, however they are yet to release that information publicly. They also revealed that the victims have been identified – all aged in their 30s, one of French nationality, the other two of Swiss nationality. All three lived outside of the Principality, however two worked in Monaco.

The Deputy Attorney General of Monaco Morgan Raymond confirmed to the local daily newspaper that an autopsy on Wednesday will confirm the identity of the victims. But they are yet to determine who the driver of the vehicle was at the time of the horrific incident.

“The condition of the vehicle and the positioning of these occupants when the police and fire departments arrived did not make it possible to define which of the three was the driver,” said Raymond to Monaco Matin.

Photo of the accident scene provided to Monaco Life. The car in the scene has been removed out of sensitivity to the victims’ families.