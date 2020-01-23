Weather
Friday, January 24, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

What will luxury look like in the new decade?

What will luxury look like in the new decade?

By Cassandra Tanti - January 23, 2020

Not long ago, electric lighting was considered a luxury. For that matter, so were mobile phones. But, notions of luxury often change with technological advancements and cultural shifts. With the start of the new decade, Lexus has shared key findings from its most recent research on the future of luxury, specifically – what will the luxury “must have” requirements be 10 years into the future?

Milan Fashion Week features Monegasque brands

Lifestyle & Wellbeing Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco took Milan by storm on the catwalk at the opening of Fashion Week with the debuts of two up and coming local houses.

Milan Fashion week’s opening ceremony, organised by ready-to wear designer Elena Savò, was marked by the appearances from Monaco-based designers Inessa Creations 4.0 and Beach & Cashmere Monaco.  

Inessa Creations 4.0’s capsule collection by designer Ines Bensalah, a veteran of Monte Carlo Fashion Week, was recognised for her raw talent and beautifully conceived designs, featuring a mix of fluid, light-as-air cover ups and artistically printed body con dresses for ladies, and boldly printed casual wear for men. 

President of the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion, Federica Nardoni Spinetta, showed off her creations for Beach & Cashmere Monaco with a decidedly environmental flair in her collection entitled ‘Save the Ocean, Save the Reef’.

[caption id="attachment_38510" align="alignnone" width="593"] Beach & Cashmere Monaco, Isabella Pozzoli[/caption]

Spinetta, an avid enthusiast of going plastic-free and caring for the oceans, said in a statement: “Durability and ethics are and must be synonymous with fashion and involve all aspects of the production chain. Eco is a lifestyle, it’s a question of attitude, it’s a dress that carries with the conscience to contribute to a really better world.”

The Representative Office to the Principality in Italy also participated in the Fashion Week festivities by organising a cocktail event bringing together fashionistas and professionals alike. The office’s aim is to promote ‘Destination Monaco’ by presenting the available advantages the Principality has to offer.

Head of the Italian office, Gloria Svezia, referenced the Tourism and Congress Department’s new campaign ‘FOR YOU’, saying: “It’s a way to strengthen the links between Milan and Monaco, a destination that is constantly reinventing itself, a destination for luxury and the art of living, with more and more chic creativity, not to mention its green vocation and its universal values ​​of respect for the environment.” 

FOR YOU was launched earlier this month with the goal of giving visitors a more modern vision of Monaco and its many offerings.

 

Digital health records soon available in Principality

Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users.  The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International Affairs to discuss the future of e-health in the Principality. The meeting, led by Deputy Delegate for European and International Affairs of the French Ministry of Health Elvire Aronica and Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger, was dedicated to discussions on shared medical files and the positive impact on caring for patients in future. E-health records will soon be available in Monaco and will contain pertinent information on any health-related act carried out in Monaco, except in the case of explicit refusal by the patient, allowing both authorised medical professionals and patients to have records available at their fingertips, saving time and possibly lives. The ideal set-up is to have an open exchange system with health care providers outside of the Principality, particularly in France, to ensure the best care is possible by allowing medical teams access to instant patient data, and opening the doors to the newest telemedical practices. "The shared medical file that will be set up in the Principality of Monaco will have to be interoperable with foreign healthcare systems and more particularly with the French system, to be truly comprehensive and at the service of the patient," said Didier Gamerdinger. Monaco is dedicated to the implementation of digital health records within its borders, but is also taking measures to educate health professionals abroad on the benefits of using technology in patient assessment. In October, Monaco hosted the e-HealthWorld Conference at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel, bringing together health care workers to learn more about connected health care options, notably the burgeoning telemedicine field. Telemedicine, sometimes called telehealth, is the distribution of health related services and information via email, phone or video conference. It allows long-distance clinician and patient interactions with regard to care, advice, diagnosis, reminders, monitoring, education and even more advanced situations such as remote robotic surgeries, physical therapy at a distance or test interpretation. The advent of e-health can allow patients, particularly the elderly or those with limited mobility, almost instant access to health care as well as creating a system whereby patients are not required to be physically present in a hospital or doctor’s office to receive information.   Top photo: ©DR