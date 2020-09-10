What will you be doing on World Clean-Up Day?

World Clean-Up Day is fast approaching and millions of people are preparing to do their part to tidy up the planet. Here’s what’s happening in Monaco…

World Clean-Up Day is exactly what the label says. It’s a day where millions of people from over 150 countries get together to pick up rubbish from roadsides, beaches, woodlands and wherever else non-organic waste has found its way to.

Last year Monaco took part for the first time, with fantastic results. Even Prince Albert pulled up his sleeves and got involved, taking part in a waste-collecting walk around Port Hercule, much to the delight of participants. Remarkably, closes to half a tonne of waste was collected in a single day.

This year, on 19th September, Monaco will join the world in taking up the task once again.

A number of events have been organised by Decathlon, in partnership with the Mairie de Monaco, that almost make picking up trash sound fun. Take your pick from the following:

Eco rando: 9.30am to 11.30am, 30 people maximum, route in the town of La Turbie

Eco walk team Port: 10am – 12pm, 30 people maximum divided into sub-groups of 10 people. A clean-up walk from Stars’N’Bars to the Town Hall

Eco walk team Monaco-Ville: 10am – 12pm, 30 people maximum divided into sub-groups of 10, departure from the Town Hall and route through the streets of the Rock

Eco run: 10:30am – 12pm, 30 people maximum, a race from Décathlon (Fontvieille district) to the Cap d’Ail coastal path.

At the end of all activities, collected waste will be weighed in the Cour d’Honneur of the Town Hall.

The events are free and open to all. Registrations can be made online at https://activites.decathlon.fr/.

Meanwhile, The Animal Fund (TAF), supported by the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, is organising a beach clean-up from 9am to 11am in Nice, meeting at the TAF stand at the Neptune Beach, opposite the Negresco Hotel. Gloves and bags will be provided and refreshments will be offered afterwards by Blue Coast Brewing Company.

To register for the Nice clean-up organised by TAF, send an email to: info@theanimalfund.net

Photo: 2019 World Clean Up day with Prince Albert, centre © Direction de la Communication / Manuel Vitali

