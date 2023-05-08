What you need to know about the 2023 Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina event

Now is the time for interested exhibitors to register in the pre-selection process for this year’s Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina event.

Set to take place on 24th and 25th September, just a few days before the Monaco Yacht Show kicks off on 27th September, this year’s edition of the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina will unite hundreds of decision makers, business leaders, investors and designers under the roof of the Yacht Club de Monaco for two days of conferences, roundtables and networking opportunities.

The objective is simple: to encourage innovation and investment in solutions to build the ports and marinas of tomorrow that will make them “efficient, attractive, practical and, above all, sustainable”.

Organised by consulting firm Monaco Marina Management and supported by Crédit Suisse, MB92 Group, Xerjoff and the Yacht Club de Monaco, representatives from 20 marinas and port builders attended last year’s event as well as around 50 start-ups in the sector and numerous yacht owners and shipyards.

Given that many of the biggest companies in the industry will likely already be in town ahead of the Monaco Yacht Show, the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina event is a great opportunity to meet those in the know in a more intimate setting.

The pre-selection stage for exhibitors is now open and further information can be found here. Those interested in attending, but not as an exhibitor, can also use the link to submit their details.

To find out more about the event in general, please click here.

Photo supplied