What’s new with the health pass from 10th January?

Tuesday, January 4, 2022
The rules for health passes are changing, again. Via a ministerial decree dated 30th December, new regulations will come into effect on 10th January and impact several areas.
Covid continues to dominate as Monaco sees a record high incidence rate amidst a mass testing programme in schools and workplaces to try to slow the march of the virus as people return from the holiday break.
Fully vaccinated people who test positive for Covid in France will now only be required to isolate for seven days rather than 10 in an effort prevent another halt to the economy.
Former Bolshoi ballerina Natalia Mamciur is offering a unique way to maintain a youthful appearance, without the use of needles or surgery, through her Lifting Gym programme.