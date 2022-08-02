What’s on: Cinema under the stars in August

The Monaco Open Air Cinema has a full schedule of amazing movies this month, ranging from family-friendly to blockbusters and everything in between.
The Monaco Open Air Cinema is a local perennial favourite that never disappoints. With a massive 220m2 screen, food and drink, including champagne, and seating under the stars for 500 including loungers, it’s a great way to pass a summer night with friends and family.
August kicks off with everyone’s favourite little yellow creatures, who are returning for a reprise in The Minions 2. Gru and the gang are together again, this time showing how it all began. For more family-friendly fun, there is the new Marvel film, Thor and DC’s League of Super-Pets,
For those who love a good thriller, Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt is a fast-mover set on a train journey filled with murder and intrigue. There’s also Nope, a sci-fi horror film riddled with scary aliens, and Beast, with Idris Elba in a survival thriller where he and his two daughters find themselves up against a murderous lion.
Top drama with Top Gun Maverick starring Tom Cruise in the long-awaited remake of the wildly popular original film with twists, turns and some pretty amazing flying by hotshot fighter pilots, Elvis, the critically acclaimed biopic of arguably the world’s most famous pop icon of all time, and House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga in the true over-the-top tale of the husband and wife who fought for control of the iconic fashion house, ending in a “you couldn’t make this up” Mafia-style assassination.
For lighter fare, there is fantasy rom-com Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Tilda Swinton as an academic who stumbles across a genie in a bottle who offers her three wishes, leading to consequences neither could have imagined.
The doors open at 8:30pm, with the screenings starting at 9pm and the main event at 9:30pm. Tickets are first come, first served, so arrive early to get the best seats. All films are in original version with French subtitles.
For more info and a full listing of the programme, visit the website on https://www.cinemas2monaco.com/