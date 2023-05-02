What’s on in Monaco this May?

Monaco is ramping up for the summer season and May will be jam-packed with fun events. Here’s some of this month’s highlights.

The Monaco e-Prix is getting the Principality’s month of exciting motorsport events going on 6th May. Organised by the Automobile Club of Monaco, this is the sixth year Monaco will be hosting the 100% electric race and the drivers will take to task 51 gruelling laps of the iconic Monaco track. For more information, click here.

Another not-to-be-missed event is the Monaco International Dog Show, which is returning to the Principality on 6th and 7th May and will feature outstanding pups of all breeds. The show welcomes nine international judges who will have the difficult job of choosing Best in Show. To find out more about Monaco’s top dogs, click here.

For the Principality’s younger residents, Ninja Box will be hosting a day of ninja warrior activities made just for kids. Two obstacle courses will be set up at the Ninja Box: one made for children aged three to eight, and the other for those nine to 14. The event will also feature an appearance by Maurane Jélic, the winner of the most recent Ninja Warrior: Le Parcours des Héros. For more information, click here.

Switching gears from sport to style, the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week is happening from 17th to 21st May. This edition will be showcasing talented local designers alongside some international brands who all follow an eco-friendly ethos. Inclusiveness reigns, so expect to see some fantastic pieces from emerging and established stylists as well as side experiences such as conferences, cocktail parties, pop-up events and a fashion hub. To top it all off, an awards show will also take place on 20th May to underscore the week’s style highlights. To find out more, click here.

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra will host a cinema-concert on 21st May at 6pm that presents 1968’s Stanley Kubrick classic 2001: A Space Odyssey in collaboration with Warner Bros Classics, the Southbank Centre London and the British Film Institute. To be part of the experience, click here.

The legendary Monaco Grand Prix is celebrating its 80th edition from 25th to 28th May. Since 1929, this unique motorsport event has been known as one of the most difficult – and glamourous – races in the world. The finals will be held on the Sunday, with top drivers racing 78 laps and covering over 260 kilometres at top speeds.

The 31st May will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Prince Rainier III, Monaco’s “Builder Prince”. Celebrations will be held throughout the year, but his birthday will feature a special day of events up on the Rock from 2.30pm.

