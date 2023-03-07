What’s on this International Women’s Day?

To mark International Women’s Day on 8th March, you can treat yourself to a beauty treatment and support the Zonta Club of Monaco, or join in mini relaxation sessions and beach meditation in Menton.

The Zepter International boutique in Monaco, in partnership with Swiss Merge For You, are organising a fun way to give to a good cause, while receiving something in return. They are organizing beauty treatments and make-up sessions with Make-Up Artist Gloria Siccardi on 8th March between 10am and 6pm, with the proceeds being donated to the Zonta Club of Monaco, an association which aims to empower women through service and advocacy.

The Club was created in 1994 by 20 women who wanted to use their experience and knowledge to the service of Zonta International.

To take part in the special event, which is symbolically being held on International Women’s Day, make an appointment by calling: 00377 93106229.

Meanwhile, a wellness day is being offered at Le Cali restaurant, rue Trenca Menton, with mini relaxation sessions, moments of listening and sharing, and meditation on the beach. The event starts at 2.30pm, with beach meditation at 5.30pm.

Photo by Engin Akyurt on Unsplash