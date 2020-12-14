What’s on your face mask?

The Grimaldi Forum is now equipped with new machines capable of disinfecting all types of face masks and small objects in just minutes, extending their lifespan and helping to reduce PPE waste.

As part of a partnership established with SIEMC – a Monegasque representative of the Montpellier start-up T.Zic, the Grimaldi Forum Monaco recently installed six UVO Care disinfecting machines.

The innovative device created by T.Zic is another weapon in the health and safety arsenal of the Grimaldi Forum, the Principality’s largest congress and cultural centre.

With one easy touch, the device opens, the mask or object is inserted, closed, and disinfected. Masks take two minutes to disinfect, small objects like mobile phones and keys take 20 seconds.

The UV-C LED technology is said to remove over 99.99% of viruses and bacteria from objects, including Covid-19.

“This innovative machine, which has already won over French companies and is starting to expand internationally, should rapidly penetrate the Monegasque market, where safety is a priority,” said Robert Biggi, SIEMC sales manager.

For Sylvie Biancheri, General Manager of the Grimaldi Forum, “It is essential that today we are able to protect and reassure our employees and our customers. Awarded the ‘Monaco Safe’ label, our establishment has shown in recent months that it is possible to organise events in compliance with strict health rules. We are delighted with this partnership which allows us to complete our system with the addition of the UVO Care machine.”

As well as their use in health and safety, the disinfecting machines also prove to be environmentally responsible technology, increasing the longevity of face masks and limiting their impact on the environment – an important factor for the ISO 14001 certified Grimaldi Forum. It is also energy efficient and requires no special maintenance.

Photo: UVO Care machine