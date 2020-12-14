What’s on your face mask?

Monday, December 14, 2020
0 new Covid cases on 13 Dec. brings total to 668: 6 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 31 home monitored, 596 recoveries, 3 deaths
The Grimaldi Forum is now equipped with new machines capable of disinfecting all types of face masks and small objects in just minutes, extending their lifespan and helping to reduce PPE waste.
As part of a partnership established with SIEMC – a Monegasque representative of the Montpellier start-up T.Zic, the Grimaldi Forum Monaco recently installed six UVO Care disinfecting machines.
The innovative device created by T.Zic is another weapon in the health and safety arsenal of the Grimaldi Forum, the Principality’s largest congress and cultural centre.
With one easy touch, the device opens, the mask or object is inserted, closed, and disinfected. Masks take two minutes to disinfect, small objects like mobile phones and keys take 20 seconds.
The UV-C LED technology is said to remove over 99.99% of viruses and bacteria from objects, including Covid-19.
“This innovative machine, which has already won over French companies and is starting to expand internationally, should rapidly penetrate the Monegasque market, where safety is a priority,” said Robert Biggi, SIEMC sales manager.
For Sylvie Biancheri, General Manager of the Grimaldi Forum, “It is essential that today we are able to protect and reassure our employees and our customers. Awarded the ‘Monaco Safe’ label, our establishment has shown in recent months that it is possible to organise events in compliance with strict health rules. We are delighted with this partnership which allows us to complete our system with the addition of the UVO Care machine.”
As well as their use in health and safety, the disinfecting machines also prove to be environmentally responsible technology, increasing the longevity of face masks and limiting their impact on the environment – an important factor for the ISO 14001 certified Grimaldi Forum. It is also energy efficient and requires no special maintenance.
Photo: UVO Care machine
AS Monaco lost by one goal to Olympique de Marseille on Saturday, however they were saved from a total shutout by a late game Wissam Ben Yedder goal.
As the holidays approach, many people are wondering if they can make a run into Italy for shopping or to see loved ones. Here is the rundown on what is and isn’t allowed.
At the season ending F1 race in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton had a “very bad day”, Charles Leclerc buried the hatchet with Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen stepped up his game.
In his first full day in office as President of France, Emmanuel Macron has named the Deputy Mayor of Le Havre, Edouard Philippe, as his prime minister.
The 46-year-old new head of government has been a strong supporter of conservative Alain Juppé, but his first foray into politics was as a Socialist. More recently he famously declined to give details of the value of his apartment in Paris and a house in Seine-Maritime. “No idea,” was his answer to enquiries from the High Authority for Transparency in Public Life (HATVP).
Born in Rouen to two French teacher parents, Mr Philippe’s credentials as a product of the highest echelons of the Parisian educational system are impeccable. He graduated at Sciences Po-Paris in 1992 and then at ENA, the École nationale d'administration.
After working alongside Alain Juppe during the fictitious jobs crisis of 2004, Mr Phillipe joined a law firm. He later became Director of Public Affairs at Areva. His own public political career was launched in June 2010, when he took over from Antoine Rufenacht at the Le Havre town hall.
Further appointments by president Macron during the next few days will be watched closely. (Feature image President Macron: Facebook Élysée – Présidence de la République française)