When and where you’ll need snow tyres this winter

With the chill of winter in the air, it’s time to get clued up on the Loi Montage II if you’re planning on heading into the mountains any time soon.

Between 1st November 2022 and 31st March 2023, snow tyres are obligatory in a large swathe of towns and villages in the Alpes-Maritimes and the Var as well as 46 other départements across France following the fairly recent adoption of the Loi Montage II in 2020. The rules came into effect last winter, but 2022 will see the full rollout of new signage in the affected regions.

Thorough detailing on the types of tyre acceptable has been published on the French Public Service website: the term “winter tyres” covers all tyres that are marked with M+S, M.S or M&S, or the alpine symbol known as 3PMSF (3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake) alongside an MS variation. All season or four weather tyres are not considered acceptable if they don’t have one of the previously mentioned symbols. From 2024, only tyres with the 3PMSF option will be valid. In all cases, each wheel of the vehicle must be fitted with snow tyres.

If not changing to winter tyres, drivers must make sure they have snow chains or snow socks for a minimum of two out of four wheels in the boot.

Those flouting the rules risk a 135€ fine if they are stopped by police.

Alpes-Maritimes

Snow equipment is required in the following communes in the Alpes-Maritimes: Amirat, Andon, Ascros, Auvare, Bairols, Belvédère, Beuil, Bezaudun-les-Alpes, Bonson, Breil-sur-Roya, Briançonnet, Caille, Caussols, Chateauneuf-d’Entraunes, Clans, Coaraze, Coursegoules, Daluis, Duranus, Entraunes, Escragnolles, Fontan, Gars, Gilette, Gorbio, Gourdon, Gréolières, Guillaumes, Ilonse, Isola, La Bollène-Vésubie, La Brigue, La Croix-sur-Roudoule, La Penne, La Tour, Lantosque, Le Mas, Les Mujouls, Levens, Lieuche, Lucéram, Malaussène, Marie, Massoin, Moulinet, Peille, Péone, Pierlas, Pierrefeu, Puget-Rostang, Puget-Théniers, Revest-les-Roches, Rigaud, Rimplas, Roquebillière, Roubion, Roure, Saint-Antonin, Saint-Auban, Saint-Dalmas-le-Selvage, Sainte-Agnès, Saint-Etienne-de-Tinée, Saint-Léger, Saint-Martin-d’Entraunes, Saint-Martin-Vésubie, Saint-Sauveur-sur-Tinée, Saint-Vallier-de-Thiey, Saorge, Sauze, Seranon, Sospel, Tende, Thiery, Toudon, Touët-sur-Var, Tourette-du-Chateau, Tournefort, Utelle, Valdeblore, Valderoure, Venanson, Villars-sur-Var and Villeneuve-d’Entraunes.

Var

Snow equipment is required in the following communes in the Var: Aiguines, Baudinard, La Roque-Esclapon, Montmeyan, Ampus, Brenon, La Verdière, Régusse, Artignosc, Chateaudouble, Le Bourguet, Seillans, Aups, Chateauvieux, Les Salles-sur-Verdon, St Julien le Montagnier, Bargème, Comps sur Artuby, Moissac-Bellevue, Tourtour, Bargemon, La Bastide, Mons, Trigance, Bauduen, La Martre, Montferrat and Vérignon.

Photo source: Katja Ritvanen for Unsplash