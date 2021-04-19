Weather
15 ° C
15°C
6°C
Sunny Intervals
Monday, April 19, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 Covid cases 18 Apr, 12 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 30 home monitored, 2,292 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated

When will border with America reopen?

When will border with America reopen?

By Cassandra Tanti - April 19, 2021

France plans to open its borders to vaccinated Americans as soon as this summer, French President Emmanuel Macron has told US media.

The French president was speaking in English on the American network CBS News on Sunday, saying discussions on how to resume international travel between the US and France had already started with the White House.

“We will progressively lift the restrictions at the beginning of May, which means that we will organise in the summertime with our professionals in France for French European citizens, but as well for American citizens,” said Macron. “So, we are working hard to propose a very concrete solution, especially for U.S. citizens who are vaccinated, so with a special pass, I would say.”

The president was referring to the European Union’s plans for a digital green certificate that will store information about whether a person has tested negative for Covid, has been vaccinated or has recovered from the disease. The EU believes this digital pass will help open the borders between countries, restore travel routes and kickstart economies.

Meanwhile, France will impose a 10-day mandatory quarantine on those arriving from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus stemming from the region, the office of Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Saturday.

Flights from Brazil had earlier been suspended until at least next Friday over concerns about the P1 variant of the coronavirus, which is more contagious than the original strain and can also reinfect those who have had the original virus.

 

Photo by Jan Rosolino on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLeclerc “frustrated” at 4th place finish

Editors pics

April 15, 2021 | Local News

TV Festival screening to launch debate on lion farming

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will host the premiere screening of Lion’s, Bones and Bullets, which delves into the mass production of wildlife for traditional Chinese “medicines”.

0
April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0
April 13, 2021 | Local News

Nice shuttle to start trial in August

The long-awaited shuttle boat between Nice and Cap d’Ail will begin this summer, transporting workers wishing to avoid heavy traffic jams and crowded trains during their daily commute.

0
April 12, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host world’s first streaming festival

The Principality will roll out the red carpet for the pioneering new Monaco Streaming Film Festival this summer, drawing industry heavyweights for a dynamic “festival-meets-summit”.

0

daily

April 19, 2021 | Local News

When will border with America reopen?

Cassandra Tanti

France plans to open its borders to vaccinated Americans as soon as this summer, French President Emmanuel Macron has told US media.

0
April 19, 2021 | Local News

Leclerc “frustrated” at 4th place finish

Stephanie Horsman

Charles Leclerc says he was disappointed to not take the podium in Imola, one of Ferarri’s home courses, on Sunday in a race that saw Lewis Hamilton dethroned.

0
April 19, 2021 | Local News

The family legacy continues

Stephanie Horsman

Stefanos Tsitsipas has won his first Monte-Carlo Open and ATP Masters 1000, claiming the day after defeating Andrey Rublev in a 6-3, 6-3 victory on his home turf.

0
April 19, 2021 | Local News

Red and Whites shut out Bordeaux

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco recorded their 21st win this season after crushing the Girondins de Bordeaux three to nil, pushing them ever closer to a podium win.

0
MORE STORIES

MEB celebrates successes, looks to future, at...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_29682" align="alignnone" width="640"]Michel Dotta, MEB President. Photo: Realis/MEB Michel Dotta, MEB President. Photo: Realis/MEB[/caption] The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) held its General Assembly on Thursday, March 22, with more than 200 participants, member entrepreneurs, institutional partners and many personalities present. The 2017 balance sheet and 2018 outlook were presented for the first time in the form of video reports and all the proposals were approved. At the end of the General Assembly, Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy, recalled the strong support of the Government for MEB activities and the essential role of entrepreneurs for the prosperity of the Principality. Seven economic missions were organised abroad in 2017 – a record – for a total of 160 participating business leaders, 409 contacts, 86 initiated projects and a satisfaction rate of 95 percent. Eleven receptions were held for foreign delegations and eight economic conferences were also organised in the Principality. [caption id="attachment_29685" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Realis/MEB Photo: Realis/MEB[/caption] In addition, the sixth edition of the Eco Club Awards brought to light six outstanding entrepreneurs from Monaco, companies that sometimes prove to be world leaders in niche markets. During 2018, highlights will include economic missions to Stockholm (March 26/28), Frankfurt (June), Beijing (September) and Hanoi (November). Other promotional activities are also planned in Singapore, Dubai, Trieste, Milan and Warsaw. On the communication side, the MEB is considering a mobile application dedicated primarily to its members. The MEB also has an eye on 2019, the year of its 20th anniversary. On this occasion, rather than looking back, it will propose to its members and partners to think about the outlook for the economy of Monaco in 10 years’ time.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/monaco-open-for-business-michel-dotta-monaco-economic-board/

Barclays Head of Investment Strategy on outcome...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_7873" align="alignleft" width="300"]Will Hobbs, Head of Investment Strategy in UK & Europe, Barclays Wealth and Investment Management Will Hobbs, Head of Investment Strategy in UK & Europe, Barclays Wealth and Investment Management[/caption] Will Hobbs, Head of Investment Strategy in UK & Europe, Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, comments on Wednesday's outcome of the US Presidential election. “Donald Trump has been confirmed as the 45th President of the United States,” says Mr Hobbs. “Investors are currently running scared, with perceived safe havens such as Treasuries and Gold finding plenty of support and equity markets finding little. Naturally, we can’t predict when this dust will settle, but when it eventually does, we expect markets to remember that there are good reasons for believing that little of President Trump’s campaign trail rhetoric will make it to actionable policy. “Superficially, the congressional make-up looks to be one that would support the President, with the Republicans retaining control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. However, the reality is likely somewhat different following a bruising and divisive campaign characterised by Mr Trump falling out of favour with an important chunk of the GOP (The Republican Party) representatives. In any case, immediate action will likely be constrained by the laborious process of setting up a new administration.” Mr Hobbs points out that, according to one commentator, as many as 4,000 political appointees must be selected, and that over the last few decades new cabinets have tended to be in place between February and May of the year following the election, but many of the other appointees didn’t make it into the seats before autumn the following year. “Even after this is all done, we see scant prospect of a dramatic policy shift in the wake of these elections,” the Head of Investment Strategy adds. “We’ve argued at length that campaign trail threats and promises are more likely than not to wilt in the face of a reluctant legislative branch – neither candidate looks to be the unifying figure that history tells us is necessary for words to become domestic policy. There is admittedly more scope for the President to use unilateral power with regards to foreign and trade policy, as mentioned in a September 2016 briefing by the Peterson Institute for International Economics entitled ‘Assessing Trade Agendas in the US Presidential Campaign’. However, the prospect of President Trump unilaterally applying tariffs to Mexico and China seems unlikely to us. The gap between fiery campaign rhetoric and actual policy implementation is routinely wide and in this case we think that economic self interest will prevail.” Mr Hobbs is confident: “Investors remain likely better served by focusing on the fundamental backdrop to the US economy, rather than who presides over it. That backdrop continues to look encouraging for those who would lean their investment portfolios towards stocks and away from bonds as we currently advise. The most reliable cyclical lead indicators are consistent with trend economic growth in the world’s most important capitalist economy. Meanwhile, the labour market is starting to more visibly tighten, with nominal wages finally starting to pick up a little more forcefully. Inflationary pressures are finally returning to the US economy, a factor which informs our belief that government bonds at current levels may offer more return-free risk than risk-free return.” The Barclays strategist concludes, “As ever, there remains plenty to worry about for investors, with European politics now set to take centre stage in the form of the Italian referendum on constitutional reform. Nonetheless, we want to be careful of exaggerating the threats of bumps we can see in the road ahead, just because we can see them. Diversification remains the best defence against that ever unknowable future. The simple act of showing up and getting invested remains the most profitable ‘theme’ to invest around – the forces of growth and inflation continue to be underestimated, albeit a little less than earlier in the year. Neither the election of President Trump, nor (if it comes to pass) a ‘no’ vote in the Italian referendum, changes that belief – the highly evolved constitutional defences that have made change so difficult to effect in many developed world economies in the last several years may well prove a source of comfort for investors in the months and years ahead.” READ ALSO: Barclays Monaco: an active commitment to children READ MORE: IUM launches “Bachelor of Finance”  