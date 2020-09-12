Where are masks now mandatory?

Saturday, September 12, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 168: 1 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 123 healed, 1 resident death
The government has announced that the wearing of a mask is now mandatory in a large number of new outdoor spaces in the Principality.
On Friday 11th September, Monaco extended the list of areas where masks are required to be worn to include public transport, places receiving the public, waiting lines and in some outside areas.
The new list is as follows:
The Monaco government is also recommending mask wearing in other areas where it is not mandatory.
The government has announced that the wearing of a mask is now mandatory in a large number of new outdoor spaces in the Principality.
There will be several initiatives in Monaco to get people in the spirit of European Mobility week, which kicks off on Monday 14th September.
Two students at two different Monegasque schools have contracted Covid-19, however the government says there is “negligible” contamination risk given the strict health measures in place.
The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.