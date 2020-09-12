Weather
Where are masks now mandatory?

By Cassandra Tanti - September 12, 2020

The government has announced that the wearing of a mask is now mandatory in a large number of new outdoor spaces in the Principality.

On Friday 11th September, Monaco extended the list of areas where masks are required to be worn to include public transport, places receiving the public, waiting lines and in some outside areas.

The new list is as follows:

  • Palace Square
  • The Rock
  • Place du Casino
  • The esplanade of the Fontvieille Shopping Centre
  • The surroundings and access areas of schools
  • Access areas to public transport, including bus stops and railroad tracks: Allée Lazare Sauvaigo, Promenade Honoré II and Sainte-Devote Bridge
  • The surrounding areas of Place du Casino that form the Golden Square, including Monte-Carlo One, the Avenue des Spélugues gardens and the Boulingrins gardens
  • La Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets during operating hours

The Monaco government is also recommending mask wearing in other areas where it is not mandatory.

 

 

