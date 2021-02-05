Where are the new MonaBike stations? 

Friday, February 5, 2021
24 new Covid cases on 4 Feb. brings total to 1,596: 55 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 151 home monitored, 1,332 recoveries, 18 deaths
Photo by the Government Communication Department
MonaBike will be opening new stations in underrepresented areas of the Principality, giving better coverage and making the environmentally-friendly transport all the more appealing.
Organising a vehicle inspection, or Control Technique, just became a lot easier in Monaco with the launch of an online booking service as part of the Extended Monaco program.
Monaco’s Covid death rate has skyrocketed since the beginning of 2021, with 10 out of all 14 fatalities occurring in January alone, and the latest on 1st February.
The EU is in a dispute with Swedish-Anglo pharma company AstraZeneca after the drug maker rejected demands that vaccine supplies be diverted from the UK to the continent.