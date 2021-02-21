Where is Monaco in the race to immunity?

New figures reveal that 20% of Monaco’s population have received their first vaccination against Covid-19, almost two months into the Principality’s inoculation programme.

The government announced that health authorities will now report the Principality’s weekly vaccination figures each Friday as part of its regular Covid communication.

Therefore, as of 18th February, it was revealed that 7,825 people in Monaco had received their first shot of the Covid vaccine. That’s equivalent to 20.59% of the population.

The number of people to have received the second “booster” shot is 4,754, or 60.75% of those people vaccinated.

It means that overall, 12% of the population in Monaco has been fully vaccinated against Covid.

Meanwhile, country-wide data from Israel, which leads the world in vaccinating its population, reveals that the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine – the one that is currently being administered in the Principality – is 98.9% effective at preventing Covid-19 infections.

A leaked scientific report jointly prepared by Israel’s health ministry and Pfizer claims that the company’s Covid-19 vaccine is stopping nine out of 10 infections and the country could approach herd immunity by next month.

“High vaccine uptake can meaningfully stem the pandemic and offers hope for eventual control of the pandemic as vaccination programs ramp up across the rest of the world,” according to the authors.

Photo of Monaco’s vaccination headquarters at the Grimaldi Forum, by Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department