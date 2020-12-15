Who are this year’s ROMAGE photography winners?

The results of the 2020 RAMOGE: Man and the Sea photography competition are in after record participation from artists coming from all around the world.

ROMAGE is an international cooperation agreement to preserve the coastline and marine environment between France, Monaco and Italy for the zone between Marseille and La Spezia.

The RAMOGE Agreement uses the photography competition to raise awareness about the relationship between human activities and the Mediterranean, both positive and negative.

The entries for this year’s ‘RAMOGE: Man and the Sea’, held in conjunction with the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), closed at the end of September with nearly 200 photographers entering over 950 photos from all across the globe.

After months of deliberation, the jury has finally announced the winners.

Under the category ‘Man and the Sea’, 1st prize went to Biagio Salerno, 2nd prize to Stéphane Jamme, and 3rd prize to Giannicola Marello.

For the category ‘RAMOGE Zone’, dedicated to images taken between Marseille and La Spezia, the winners are 1st prize for Marc Biancheri, 2nd prize to Magali Boussion, and 3rd prize to Roberto Serra.

For the ‘Young photographers’ under 21 award, 1st prize went to Alexander Folomeev, 2nd prize to Arturo Bellan, and 3rd prize to Alexia Postiferri.

For the ‘Free Theme’ category, the 1st prize recipient was Giuseppe Tomelleri, 2nd prize was Eduardo Perea, and 3rd prize was Marco Merello.

The international jury was comprised of Greg Lecoeur (Nature Photographer of the Year – National Geographic, 2016), Sergio Pitamitz (Environmental Photojournalist of the Year NPPA, 2016) and Pierluigi Rizzato (12 times winner of the FIAP Nature World Cup).

Top photo: ‘Man and the Sea’, 1st prize winner Biagio Salerno