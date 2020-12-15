Weather
3 new Covid cases on 14 Dec. brings total to 671: 7 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 24 home monitored, 605 recoveries, 3 deaths

Who are this year’s ROMAGE photography winners?

By Cassandra Tanti - December 15, 2020

The results of the 2020 RAMOGE: Man and the Sea photography competition are in after record participation from artists coming from all around the world.

ROMAGE is an international cooperation agreement to preserve the coastline and marine environment between France, Monaco and Italy for the zone between Marseille and La Spezia.

The RAMOGE Agreement uses the photography competition to raise awareness about the relationship between human activities and the Mediterranean, both positive and negative.

The entries for this year’s ‘RAMOGE: Man and the Sea’, held in conjunction with the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), closed at the end of September with nearly 200 photographers entering over 950 photos from all across the globe.

After months of deliberation, the jury has finally announced the winners.

Under the category ‘Man and the Sea’, 1st prize went to Biagio Salerno, 2nd prize to Stéphane Jamme, and 3rd prize to Giannicola Marello.

RAMOGE Zone winner Marc Biancheri, for La Turbie

For the category ‘RAMOGE Zone’, dedicated to images taken between Marseille and La Spezia, the winners are 1st prize for Marc Biancheri, 2nd prize to Magali Boussion, and 3rd prize to Roberto Serra.

For the ‘Young photographers’ under 21 award, 1st prize went to Alexander Folomeev, 2nd prize to Arturo Bellan, and 3rd prize to Alexia Postiferri.

For the ‘Free Theme’ category, the 1st prize recipient was Giuseppe Tomelleri,  2nd prize was Eduardo Perea, and 3rd prize was Marco Merello.

Free Theme category winner Giuseppe Tomelleri for Val d’Orcia, a region of Tuscany

The international jury was comprised of Greg Lecoeur (Nature Photographer of the Year – National Geographic, 2016), Sergio Pitamitz (Environmental Photojournalist of the Year NPPA, 2016) and Pierluigi Rizzato (12 times winner of the FIAP Nature World Cup).

 

Top photo: ‘Man and the Sea’, 1st prize winner Biagio Salerno

 

 

Editors pics

December 15, 2020 | Local News

December 14, 2020 | Local News

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine set for January/February

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has revealed during a National Council assembly that the public can expect the first of three Covid vaccines to be rolled out in Monaco next month.

December 9, 2020 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation supports Ocean X

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed an agreement with the ocean exploration organisation Ocean X to develop marine conservation activities.

December 15, 2020 | Local News

December 14, 2020 | Local News

What’s on your face mask?

Cassandra Tanti

The Grimaldi Forum is now equipped with new machines that can disinfect all types of face masks and small objects in minutes, extending their lifespan and helping to reduce PPE waste.

December 14, 2020 | Local News

Can I make a quick visit to Italy?

Cassandra Tanti

As the holidays approach, many people are wondering if they can make a run into Italy for shopping or to see loved ones. Here is the rundown on what is and isn’t allowed.

December 14, 2020 | Local News

F1 season finale filled with surprises

Cassandra Tanti

At the season ending F1 race in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton had a “very bad day”, Charles Leclerc buried the hatchet with Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen stepped up his game.

Violent attack lands three in jail

Local News Staff Writer -
PrisonThree young men from Nice have been sent to jail for an unprovoked attack in Larvotto last summer. The incident took place at around 3 am on the morning of August 7, Monaco’s Criminal Court was told. The victim had stopped to talk to two girls close to Sass Cafe, when the three young men attacked him. The two brothers and a cousin, aged between 19 and 25, told the court they had acted in self-defence, although security cameras told a different story. The outbreak of violence provoked the prosecutor to call for prison sentences. "All this because you are blaming this person for speaking English and then going on to French. And what a rampage, the images are extremely shocking … it's unacceptable.” The lawyer defending the two brothers asked for clemency, saying that the elder would lose his job in Monaco if sentenced to a jail term while his younger brother acted out of ‘“immaturity.” The elder brother was given the opportunity to serve his two-month sentence at the weekends, while his younger brother was given eight days and the cousin ten.

Thurs. Oct 12 – “Charles de Foucault,...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 12 October at 20:00, Variety Theatre: "Charles de Foucault, frère universel", show produced by Francesco Agnello, organised by the Diocese of Monaco. For information, call: +377 92 05 36 99