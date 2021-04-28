Who is doing it best?

Wednesday, April 28, 2021
News
Monaco Life
3 Covid cases 27 Apr, 10 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 35 home monitored, 2,338 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated
The Energy Transition Mission is, for the first time, putting their programmes to a vote, asking partners to vote for their favourite sustainability initiatives.
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech to the nation on Friday to outline the government's strategy to gradually ease pandemic restrictions.
The Mairie has announced that municipal workers will now be using the carpooling app Klaxit, a further boost to the government’s attempts to reduce traffic in the Principality.
AS Monaco Basketball has taken the first of two games in the Euro Cup 7 finals with a slim 89 to 87 win over the Kazan Unics at home at Gaston Médecin.
