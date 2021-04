Who is doing it best?

[caption id="attachment_22420" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, and Prince Albert with the 2017 CleanEquity® Monaco Award winners.[/caption] At its annual private conference in the Principality, CleanEquity Monaco (CEM) will showcase a new line-up of first class, sustainable technology companies this week, from March 8 to 9. CleanEquity Monaco was co-founded by Prince Albert and Mungo Park , Chairman of Innovator Capital, in 2007 and has since raised $1.7 billion (€1.41 billion) by attending companies. For the 2018 event, held under the High Patronage of Prince Albert, Innovator Capital's CEM unit has sourced over 600 companies, of which some 30 have been selected. Each company will present itself to prominent financial, strategic, sovereign and family investors, established industry representatives, government officials, end users and international trade media. “This year we shall be taking an in-depth look at transitional energy strategies and the effect recent developments in ‘new nuclear’ might have on expert opinion,” CEM organisers say. “We shall also discuss Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution and its relevance to sustainability.” Innovator Capital added that it’s “delighted” to have the continued support of Hobbs & Towne. Senior Partner Steve Kyryk, commented: "Hobbs & Towne is excited to be supporting CleanEquity Monaco 2018 and to be assisting the investors and entrepreneurs in their vital efforts to develop and commercialise sustainable energy and environmental impact businesses. “We look forward to returning as sponsors of this prestigious event and to interacting with global leaders in the cleantech sector."