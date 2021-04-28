Weather
16 ° C
16°C
11°C
Light Cloud
Wednesday, April 28, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 Covid cases 27 Apr, 10 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 35 home monitored, 2,338 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated

Who is doing it best?

Who is doing it best?

By Stephanie Horsman - April 28, 2021

The Energy Transition Mission is, for the first time, putting their programmes to a vote, asking partners to vote for their favourite sustainability initiatives.

The Energy Transition Mission is in the process of organising their annual conference, this year entitled ‘Living without waste’, and in honour of this event they have decided to involve members of the National Pact for Energy Transition by voting for the projects and programmes they like best.

From now until Sunday 2nd May, the polls will be open to signatories to select their favourite programmes that fall under the criteria of waste reduction, innovation, economic added value and reproducibility. In the end, three initiatives will be selected based on the greatest number of votes. The winners will be announced and awarded during the annual conference.

In order to vote, one must be a signatory to the National Pact and have an online account. To create the account, simply go to https://pacte-coachcarbone.mc/ and sign up. Then participants are asked to go to the ‘Initiatives’ page and find out the details on the 19 proposed projects up for contention. Finally, members can go to the ‘Challenges and Surveys’ page and vote for their preferred initiative.

The Energy Transition Mission was created by the government in 2016 to support and lead projects that limit greenhouse gas emissions and to develop renewable energy sources.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAnyone for chess?
Next articleRoca team’s razor thin win

Editors pics

April 27, 2021 | Local News

Anyone for chess?

It’s hard to miss, the giant black and white chess board that has been installed in the heart of Monaco at Casino Square. So, who put it there, and why?

0
April 26, 2021 | Local News

Drama and excitement at Historic Grand Prix

The Historic Grand Prix of Monaco was an enormous success on the weekend, despite fears that the health crisis would dampen spirits.

0
April 24, 2021 | Local News

Interview: Award winning actress, screenwriter and producer Kelly O’Sullivan

In this month’s exclusive interview by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, we catch up with Kelly O’Sullivan who wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed film Saint Frances.

0
April 21, 2021 | Local News

The ‘blossoming’ Metropole Hotel

The Metropole Hotel has swung open its doors in spectacular style with a picture-perfect floral installation that immerses guests in the vibrance and beauty of spring.

0

daily

April 28, 2021 | Local News

French President to outline exit strategy in Friday address

Cassandra Tanti

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech to the nation on Friday to outline the government's strategy to gradually ease pandemic restrictions.

0
April 28, 2021 | Local News

9,300 workers now using Klaxit in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

The Mairie has announced that municipal workers will now be using the carpooling app Klaxit, a further boost to the government’s attempts to reduce traffic in the Principality.

0
April 28, 2021 | Local News

Roca team’s razor thin win

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball has taken the first of two games in the Euro Cup 7 finals with a slim 89 to 87 win over the Kazan Unics at home at Gaston Médecin.

0
April 28, 2021 | Local News

Who is doing it best?

Stephanie Horsman

The Energy Transition Mission is, for the first time, putting their programmes to a vote, asking partners to vote for their favourite sustainability initiatives.

0
MORE STORIES
Monaco ocean

Prince Pierre Foundation announces Reading Marathon 2018

Local News Staff Writer -
The Reading Marathon's main objective is to involve the public of Monaco and the region in the Foundation's activities in the literary field.

CleanEquity Monaco to present 30 first-class sustainable...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_22420" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, and Prince Albert with the 2017 CleanEquity® Monaco Award winners. Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, and Prince Albert with the 2017 CleanEquity® Monaco Award winners.[/caption] At its annual private conference in the Principality, CleanEquity Monaco (CEM) will showcase a new line-up of first class, sustainable technology companies this week, from March 8 to 9. CleanEquity Monaco was co-founded by Prince Albert and Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, in 2007 and has since raised $1.7 billion (€1.41 billion) by attending companies. For the 2018 event, held under the High Patronage of Prince Albert, Innovator Capital's CEM unit has sourced over 600 companies, of which some 30 have been selected. Each company will present itself to prominent financial, strategic, sovereign and family investors, established industry representatives, government officials, end users and international trade media. “This year we shall be taking an in-depth look at transitional energy strategies and the effect recent developments in ‘new nuclear’ might have on expert opinion,” CEM organisers say. “We shall also discuss Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution and its relevance to sustainability.” Innovator Capital added that it’s “delighted” to have the continued support of Hobbs & Towne. Senior Partner Steve Kyryk, commented: "Hobbs & Towne is excited to be supporting CleanEquity Monaco 2018 and to be assisting the investors and entrepreneurs in their vital efforts to develop and commercialise sustainable energy and environmental impact businesses. “We look forward to returning as sponsors of this prestigious event and to interacting with global leaders in the cleantech sector."