Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Friday, May 7, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 Covid cases 6 May, 1 hospitalised, 30 home monitored, 2,397 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated

Who is likely to be self-employed in Monaco?

Who is likely to be self-employed in Monaco?

By Stephanie Horsman - May 7, 2021

Men are more than twice as likely to be independent contractors as women in Monaco, according to the latest figures by IMSEE. The new report also highlights some other interesting trends.

At the end of 2020, Monaco had 5,297 active self-employed workers representing 5,723 open activities. These indicators are up by more than 3% compared to the calendar year ending December 2019, reveals statistics body IMSEE in its new report.

The proportion of self-employed people remains predominantly male, and the tertiary sector includes almost all of the activities associated with them.

In all, 3,810 – or 71.9% – of these independent workers were men, whilst 28.1% were female, equalling 1,487 workers. The number of freelancing men was up 3.5% on the previous year and women freelancers saw a 3% rise.

The jobs with the greatest number of self-employed by gender were taxi drivers which, at over 90%, was overwhelmingly male, followed by hairdressers and beauty specialists, which were 81% female.

The large business sectors, which are the most important job purveyors in Monaco, also stand out with regard to independent workers. Over 30% in these fields, including design, management consultancy, lawyers and engineers, are independent.

If most sectors saw a rise in 2020 of the independent worker, it was not the case with in-store retail commerce or legal and accountancy activities.

Monaco has nearly 80 nationalities represented amongst their self-employed workers, with French being the highest proportion at 29.1%. This is closely followed by Italians at 24.9%. Next up are Monegasques at 14%, followed by Brits at 6.8% and the Belgians at 3.6%. The top three nationalities who work as independents percentage-wise in Monaco mirror the proportion of salaried employees’ nationalities.

The average age of Monaco’s self-employed population was 50.7 years old in 2020. The age range covering 45 to 54-year-olds represents three out of 10 of the Principality’s independent workers. The second subgroup most represented are people aged 35 to 44. The average age of women is slightly younger than men at 48.6 years of age versus 51.5 for men.

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleOutdoor landscape competition kicks off

Editors pics

April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0
April 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco holds top spot for real estate

Monaco remains the most expensive place on earth to buy property despite the Covid crisis, with an average price of €47,600 per square metre in 2020.

0
March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

0
March 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Life after the Covid crisis

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0

daily

May 7, 2021 | Business & Finance

Who is likely to be self-employed in Monaco?

Stephanie Horsman

Men are more than twice as likely to be independent contractors as women in Monaco, according to new figures by IMSEE. The report also highlights some other interesting trends.

0
May 3, 2021 | Business & Finance

Junior Councillors begin work with Assembly

Cassandra Tanti

After their recruitment into the Grand Hémicycle on 29th March, Councillors and Junior Councillors returned on 28th April for their first working meeting.

0
April 30, 2021 | Business & Finance

New Ambassadors welcomed

Cassandra Tanti

Ambassadors from Jordan, Argentina, Benin and Nepal have been officially recognised by Prince Albert and the government of Monaco.

0
April 28, 2021 | Business & Finance

Inside the €103 million Lady Moura

Cassandra Tanti

One of Monaco’s most well-known superyachts, Lady Moura, has returned to its home port to continue the hunt for a new owner, a first in her 30-year history.

0
MORE STORIES

Catherine Fautrier speaks about new life in...

Catherine Fautrier’s career has taken her from China to Australia, and now to Madrid to serve as Monaco’s new Ambassador to Spain. 

Stephane Valeri reviews 2019, looks ahead to...

Monaco’s National Council President Stéphane Valeri has had his first meeting of the year with the press and took the opportunity to review the successes of 2019 and to present upcoming plans for 2020.