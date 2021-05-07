Who is likely to be self-employed in Monaco?

Men are more than twice as likely to be independent contractors as women in Monaco, according to the latest figures by IMSEE. The new report also highlights some other interesting trends.

At the end of 2020, Monaco had 5,297 active self-employed workers representing 5,723 open activities. These indicators are up by more than 3% compared to the calendar year ending December 2019, reveals statistics body IMSEE in its new report.

