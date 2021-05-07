Who is likely to be self-employed in Monaco?

Friday, May 7, 2021
Business & Finance
4 Covid cases 6 May, 1 hospitalised, 30 home monitored, 2,397 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated
Men are more than twice as likely to be independent contractors as women in Monaco, according to the latest figures by IMSEE. The new report also highlights some other interesting trends.
At the end of 2020, Monaco had 5,297 active self-employed workers representing 5,723 open activities. These indicators are up by more than 3% compared to the calendar year ending December 2019, reveals statistics body IMSEE in its new report.
After their recruitment into the Grand Hémicycle on 29th March, Councillors and Junior Councillors returned on 28th April for their first working meeting.
Ambassadors from Jordan, Argentina, Benin and Nepal have been officially recognised by Prince Albert and the government of Monaco.
One of Monaco’s most well-known superyachts, Lady Moura, has returned to its home port to continue the hunt for a new owner, a first in her 30-year history.