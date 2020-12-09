Who is Monaco’s new police division?

Thursday, December 10, 2020
7 new Covid cases on 9 Dec. brings total to 655: 8 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 31 home monitored, 585 recoveries, 3 deaths
Research at the Scientific Centre of Monaco into pediatric cancers has received a major boost thanks to a 100,000€ donation from the Flavien Foundation.
Monaco’s new Events and Environment Preservation police division promises to modernise the force through more foresight and greater cross-functionality between departments.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has renewed its partnership with EDP Trust in Ghana to help teach children how to swim and train new water safety instructors.
Mirazur, the World’s Best Restaurant, is taking “ordering in” to a whole new level, delivering its three Michelin starred cuisine straight to people’s homes this festive season.