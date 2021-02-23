Weather
17 ° C
17°C
8°C
Sunny
Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

19 Covid cases on 23 Feb, 41 hospitalised, 10 in ICU, 120 home monitored, 1,669 recoveries, 23 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated

Who makes up Monaco’s public service?

Who makes up Monaco’s public service?

By Cassandra Tanti - February 23, 2021

 The number of cross-border workers employed by the Monegasque government is increasing, with more than 53% of all civil servants in 2020 coming from France, according to the latest report by IMSEE.

The Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) released its annual civil service report on Tuesday detailing the specifics of the Principality’s public employees.

It showed that Monaco’s civil service workforce has been rising steadily since 2013 and reached 4,911 people by the end of 2020. That’s equivalent to 2.8% more than the previous year and 16% more than in 2013.

The majority of this workforce is French, with cross-border workers now representing 53.2%. It is an increase of 0.9% on 2019.

Inhabitants of the neighbouring municipalities of Beausoleil, Cap d’Ail, La Turbie and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin make up 23.3% of civil service employees, an increase of 0.2 points.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of the civil service workforce, or 1,300, are Monegasques. This proportion is much higher than in the private sector, in which only 1.9% of employees were Monegasque in 2020.

The French represent more than two thirds of the public workforce and are mostly men (65%), while 62% of Monegasque workers employed by the state are women.

Other nationalities have a balanced male/female distribution.

Department of the Interior dominates

As of 31st December 2020, there were 4,911 government employees in the Principality, the vast majority of those, 3,757, worked in administration. The Department of the Interior had the largest workforce with 2,002 staff, followed by the Department of Equipment, Environment and Urbanism with 756.

Outside of Administration, the second largest sector within the State was the Municipality, responsible for 712 staff, or 14.5% of the total public workforce.

Meanwhile, the Prince’s Palace employs 197 people directly and the Direction of Judicial Services has 155 employees on its books.

Administration boosted during pandemic

With the departure of 270 employees and the recruitment of 405 new ones, the Monegasque public service had 135 more staff members in 2020 compared to 2019, largely due to a reinforcement of services to manage the Covid health crisis. The vast majority of new recruits joined the administration department and the male/female ratio was relatively even. They were, on average, 34 years old and of French nationality.

Men remain the majority

Of the 4,911 civil service employees at the end of 2020, nearly 2,800 were men, or 56.9%. The only department where women outnumbered men was in the Department of Social Affairs and Health, where 73.3% were female.

The average age of civil servants was the same for both men and women: 43.6 years, therefore the age group ranging from 45 to 54 remains the most dominant, representing half of all civil service employees.

 

Photo by Monaco Life

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleEntire flights now being tested at Nice airport
Next articleNew Ambassador of Monaco to Australia

Editors pics

February 17, 2021 | Business & Finance

Understanding bitcoin and the great crypto boom

In our Q&A with Daniel Coheur, co-founder of Tokeny in Monaco, we explore what is behind the monumental rise of bitcoin and the paradigm shift from centralised to decentralised finance.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

CSM signs finance deal with coral molecule maker

The CSM has become the first public entity to take an interest in a private company, signing a financial deal with startup Coraliotech for its work applying coral molecules to human health.

0
January 7, 2021 | Business & Finance

Government launches Monaco Boost incubator

Monaco’s entrepreneurial eco-system has received a major “boost” thanks to the opening of another government funded start-up incubator capable of supporting 108 businesses.  

0

daily

February 23, 2021 | Business & Finance

New Ambassador of Monaco to Australia

Cassandra Tanti

At more than 16,000kms and 10 hours apart, Monaco’s Ambassador to Australia Marie-Pascale Boisson has presented her credentials in the first virtual diplomatic ceremony of its kind.  

0
February 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

How did Covid impact the yachting industry?

Stephanie Horsman

The yachting industry has managed to weather the pandemic storm, at least in the brokerage market and new builds.

0
February 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

Presenting four new ambassadors for Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The Principality has officially received new ambassadors from Germany, Sweden, Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates.

0
February 17, 2021 | Business & Finance

Understanding bitcoin and the great crypto boom

Cassandra Tanti

In our Q&A with Daniel Coheur, co-founder of Tokeny in Monaco, we explore what is behind the monumental rise of bitcoin and the paradigm shift from centralised to decentralised finance.

0
MORE STORIES
Unaoil

Petrofac clears Unaoil of bribery charges

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1729" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo; Facebook Unaoil Group Photo; Facebook Unaoil Group[/caption] Local oil contractor Unaoil, which has been investigated for alleged bribery following press allegations, received a major boost on Monday. The UK oil-services company Petrofac announced that an independent investigation into the allegations of bribery found no evidence that bribes were paid between 2002 and 2009 when Petrofac hired Unaoil to carry out local consulting services, primarily in Kazakhstan. “The board confirms that no evidence was found that any director of the company was aware of the alleged misconduct that is the subject of the allegations,” the company said. “Petrofac enforces strict anti-bribery and corruption standards.” Petrofac hired law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and consultancy KPMG to assist in conducting a full investigation into whether Unaoil paid bribes on behalf of other firms, including Petrofac, to secure oil industry-related work around the world, as had been alleged in stories in Australia’s Fairfax Media and the Huffington Post. These media reports had prompted Britain’s Serious Fraud Office to launch its own investigation into allegations of “bribery, corruption and money laundering”. Unaoil officials, including the much-respected Ahsani family based in Monaco, have strongly denied the allegations.

Only two hotels remain open

SBM has closed all of its hotels in Monaco except the Hôtel de Paris and the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, accommodating long-term guests and those who are unable to return home.