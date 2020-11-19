Who were this year’s recognised heroes?

Friday, November 20, 2020
8 new cases of Covid-19 on 19 Nov. brings total to 573: 22 hospitalised - 6 resident + 6 in ICU - 3 resident, 43 home monitored, 497 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photos: Eric Mathon and Gaétan Luci / Prince’s Palace, Manu Vitali and Mikael Alesi / Government Communication Department.
The feminist pioneer behind a new Hollywood biopic, a former PM of Australia, and a Belarus politician at the centre of a political nightmare will form part of the next TEDx Monte Carlo Women event.
Monaco’s National Day honours not only the country and its prince, but distinguishes those who make the country what it is. This year, the country celebrated its everyday heroes.
AS Monaco Basketball led from start to finish in their match against Telenet Giants played at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp, winning 75-67.
Monegasque delegates took their places at the latest virtual conference held by the WHO, where the member states agreed to improve their readiness for future Covid-style crises.