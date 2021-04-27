Who won the World E-Bike Series in Monaco?

[caption id="attachment_1369" align="aligncenter" width="1440"]Welcome reception: Left of Petits Chanteurs, the President of the Nagasaki Municipal Council Masanao Magma, Mayor, Tomihisa Taue and his wife. On right, Pierre Debat,Choir Director, HE Mr. Patrick Medecin, Ambassador of Monaco to Japan and his wife. Photo: Direction de la Communication Monaco[/caption] Monaco’s Petits Chanteurs have started their tour of Japan with a concert in the Urakami Cathedral in Nagasaki. The visit marks not only the tenth anniversary of the setting-up of diplomatic relations between Monaco and Japan, but also the 30th anniversary of the first visit of the boys’ choir to the land of the rising sun. Ambassador of Monaco to Japan Patrick Medecin and the Petits Chanteurs were welcomed by the Mayor of Nagasaki at a reception in their honour attended by many personalities. The choir also visited the Atomic Bomb Museum and memorial sites. Two representatives of the children, and Pierre Debat, choir director, laid wreaths of flowers at the National Peace Memorial during a meditation in memory of victims of the bombing of the city by the Americans on August 9, 1945. During the concert the Petits Chanteurs and the Girls’ Choir of the Junshin Catholic School performed a song together to the delight of the audience, a living symbol of the ties of friendship that have been woven between the Principality and Japan. The tour continues in Tokyo.