Who won the World E-Bike Series in Monaco?

Tuesday, April 27, 2021
7 Covid cases 26 Apr, 7 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 36 home monitored, 2,334 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated
The WES World E-Bike Series Monaco had their first race in the first round of the UCI E-Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup on Saturday, featuring 46 riders and a generous donation to the Princess Charlene Foundation.
When French astronaut Thomas Pesquet joined International Space Station crew last week, he took with him gastronomic meals created by the chefs of the Ducasse Council.
Isabelle Bonnal has been appointed the new Commissioner General for the Department of National Education, Youth and Sport in Monaco.
Health authorities in Monaco are encouraging young boys to take advantage of the free HPV vaccination and help limit the risk of cervical cancer in women.