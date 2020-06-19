Wholesale Trade numbers top €4.5 billion

Saturday, June 20, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Photo: Shutterstock
The wholesale trade sector achieved an astonishing turnover of more than €4.5 billion in the Principality in 2019, according to the latest report from IMSEE.
The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.
In 2020, sustainable investing is a hotter than ever topic and it’s clear that finance professionals can no longer allow themselves to ignore ESG issues in their investment analysis and decisions.
With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.