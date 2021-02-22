Weather
Tuesday, February 23, 2021

News

Monaco Life

Breaking News

15 Covid cases on 22 Feb, 42 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 112 home monitored, 1,657 recoveries, 22 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated

Will you accept the challenge?

By Stephanie Horsman - February 22, 2021

British world-record holding long-distance runner Paula Radcliffe is challenging the students of Monaco and their families to practice a minimum of 15 minutes physical activity per day for the Two-15 Challenge.

Paula Radcliffe devoted her life to sport, being a three time winner of the London Marathon, a three time winner of the New York Marathon, and a one time winner of the Chicago Marathon over her long-distance running career.

Now she is challenging young people and their families in Monaco to follow her lead and get active over the school holidays with the Two-15 Challenge.

The programme, a coordinated effort between Radcliffe, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Department of National Education, Youth and Sport (DENJS), is a two-week event aimed at getting kids and their loved ones moving.

She had been hosting these events all over Britain when she caught the eye of Princess Charlene, a world-class athlete in her own right. On her Instagram page, Radcliffe shared her delight in having crossed borders to have Monaco interested in being included in her endeavour.

“We are excited to announce that you all did such an amazing job with the Two-15 Challenge that you have inspired others,” she said. “Families on Track are travelling virtually to Monaco to support school children and their families in association with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation for their own Two-15 Challenge.”

The name Two-15 is a nod to Radcliffe’s world record marathon time of two hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds, which went unbroken for 16 years.

The idea is to encourage students and families to engage in a minimum of 15 minutes of physical activity together every day of the two-week winter half term break. The goal is to offer families “the opportunity to engage in fun activities in complete safety.”

 

 

