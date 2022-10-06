Will you take up the ‘Garden Mission’?

The government is organising the second edition of Nature Weekend in Fontvielle and Eze, this time with the fun theme of ‘Garden Mission’ and a green treasure hunt for the whole family.

Following the success of the first edition in 2021, Monaco’s Department of Urban Development (DAU) is repeating the Nature Weekend experience on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th October.

Under the theme ‘Garden Mission’, the Gardens Section of the DAU will welcome participants to the Princess Grace Rose Garden in Fontvieille and to the Cultural Greenhouses of Saint-Laurent d’Eze.

From 10am to 5pm, each family of apprentice investigators will be given a mission envelope and an investigator card, in order to find the activity points scattered in the gardens and solve puzzles to unlock the secrets of gardeners.

The programme at the Princess Grace Rose Garden includes workshops on ‘life underground’, ‘funny insects’, ‘how to install a watering system’, and ‘discover the secret of roses’.

In Eze, workshop themes include ‘explore crop greenhouses’, ‘experimental vegetable garden’, ‘edible flowers’ and ‘transform an old pair of sneakers into a planter’.

The highlight of the Nature Weekend will be a concert by the Prince’s Carabinieri Orchestra on Saturday at 6pm in the Saint-Martin Gardens, where participants are invited to bring their picnic to share the moment together.

