Wine and cheese meet in the market

by: Stephanie Horsman
17/10/2022

As part of the Mairie de Monaco’s strategy to breathe new life into the Marché de Monte-Carlo, another gourmet experience awaits shoppers this Saturday 22nd October.

After a ‘Forest Harvest Market’ earlier this month, and ahead of truffles in November, this time artisanal cheeses and wines from the region will take the spotlight.

This lesser-known open air market, which is often confused with the more famous La Condamine, can be found at 7 Avenue Saint Charles in Monaco.

Access is free for all.

 

 

