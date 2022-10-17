Wine and cheese meet in the market

As part of the Mairie de Monaco’s strategy to breathe new life into the Marché de Monte-Carlo, another gourmet experience awaits shoppers this Saturday 22nd October.

After a ‘Forest Harvest Market’ earlier this month, and ahead of truffles in November, this time artisanal cheeses and wines from the region will take the spotlight.

This lesser-known open air market, which is often confused with the more famous La Condamine, can be found at 7 Avenue Saint Charles in Monaco.

Access is free for all.

Photo source: Alexandra Dementyeva on Unsplash