Winners of ‘Man and the Sea’ photography competition featured in Monaco-Ville

RAMOGE is exhibiting the most beautiful pictures of its international photography competition ‘Man and the Sea’ on the gates of the Saint-Martin garden in Monaco-Ville.

As part of its awareness-raising activities, the RAMOGE Agreement organised in 2022 a photography competition around the theme ‘Man and the Sea’.

Lovers of the sea and photography were invited to compete in four categories: ‘Free theme’, ‘Man and the Sea’, ‘RAMOGE Zone’, which extends from Marseille to La Spezia, and ‘Youth’, dedicated to photographers under 21 years old.

Organised as part of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the competition has been deemed a great success, attracting nearly 600 photographers from 65 different countries who submitted 3,370 photos.

In each category, the three best photographs were selected by an internationally renowned jury composed of Ricardo Busi (President of FIAP), Sergio Pitamitz (Environmental Photojournalist of the Year – NPPA, 2016) and Greg Lecoeur (Nature Photographer of the Year – National Geographic, 2016).

The public are welcome to discover the 12 most beautiful award-winning photographs of this competition until 26th February on the gates of the Saint-Martin garden in Monaco-Ville.

All the photographs, including the winners, can be viewed on the RAMOGE website: ramoge.org.

Photo courtesy RAMOGE