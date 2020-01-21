Weather
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

News

Monaco Life

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

Winter auction brings in over €6 million

By Stephanie Horsman - January 21, 2020

After three days of auctions at the Hôtel Hermitage, Artcurial has exceeded expectations with a grand total in excess of €6.1 million.  

The auctions, held from 14th to 16th January, were deemed a great success, with lots that included fine jewellery, elegant watches, and vintage Hermes handbags. Especially popular on the block were a collection of ladies’ watches called Le Temps est Feminin, which exceeded the anticipated performance.  

Master auctioneer François Tajan kicked off the bidding and between the two watch collections, brought in a total of €2.5 million, with four watches being sold for over €100,000 a piece.  

LOT N ° 806 PATEK PHILIPPE Ref. 3266/95 Circa 1959 Lady’s wristwatch with platinum secret (950) and diamonds Sold € 225,000 including fees © Artcurial

The biggest watch sales were for two Patek Philippe diamond and platinum timepieces sold to collectors from the Middle East for a staggering €225,000 each. Other high ticket sales went to a Rolex Comex at €110,500 followed by another Patek Philippe, a Nautilus, and a Royal Oak signed Audemars Piguet.  

Pocket watch sales from two private collections brought in over €400,000 and represented 20% of the overall sales figure.

The following day two jewellery sessions brought in €2.9 million, with exquisite pieces being snapped up by private collectors. Some of the most impressive were a Lalique signed neck plaque that went for €195,000, a large diamond-encrusted brooch by René Boivin that went for €50,700, and a stunner of a platinum ring featuring a 9.52 carat cushion cut diamond that was bought for €122,000.

Additionally, 80% of the lots that were part of Italian actress Ornella Muti’s showcase were sold.

LOT N ° 715 HERMÈS 2012 BIRKIN bag 30 Velvet calfskin Doblis Indian Rose Palladium silver metal trim Sold €54,000 including fees © Artcurial

 The Hermes Vintage and Fashion Arts lots ended the three day extravaganza and had 86 items up for grabs, with sales topping €650,000. The Birkin bags were the undisputed highlights and included a gorgeous Birkin 30 in Indian Rose suede that sold for more than seven times the estimated sale price, a Birkin 35 in estuary crocodile and a Birkin 30 in blue Mykonos ostrich.

Top photo: Artcurial auction at the Hermitage Hotel, courtesy Artcurial

Read also: Inside Artcurial’s winter auction

 

 

