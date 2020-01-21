Winter auction brings in over €6 million

Tuesday, January 21, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
Top photo: Artcurial auction at the Hermitage Hotel, courtesy Artcurial
After three days of auctions at the Hôtel Hermitage, Artcurial has exceeded expectations with a grand total in excess of €6.1 million.
The government has revealed that Monegasque schools are conducting regular medical screenings of students with the aim of detecting certain disorders early enough to help make a difference.
Wondering what to do to keep the kids amused on cold winter days? The Principality has a plethora of offerings to keep smiles on the little ones’ faces.
Prince Albert II has been awarded the German ‘Press Freedom Prize’ in recognition of his commitment to the protection of the environment.