Friday, January 3, 2020

News

Winter sales in full swing

By Stephanie Horsman - January 3, 2020

From now until mid-February, Monaco shopaholics can get great deals on coveted items a full week ahead of the sales in France.

Local merchants looking to liquidate post-holiday stock and make room for spring lines are slashing prices for the next six weeks in an effort to lure shoppers in with amazing deals.

Many shops are advertising their sales with window dressings announcing major cuts in prices, generally ranging from -30% up to -70% off regular prices, hoping to lure customers in before the official sales in France begin on 8th January. This one week advantage gives Monegasque merchants, who are not legally bound to the same laws that dictate the French sales periods, a serious leg up.  

Early-bird bargain hunters can take advantage of amazing finds at prices that fit a post-holiday budget, and as the weeks go on, even further discounts are often given in efforts to continually entice shoppers not just from Monaco, but from around the region.

Major high street brands and boutiques are offering discounted pricing, though if you’re looking for a deal on luxury brands, you may be disappointed. The top shelf brands, for example the ones dotting the Carre d’Or, rarely – if ever – have sales, so ardent shoppers may have to continue to lust after that Kelly bag from afar.

Sales run from now until 15th February.

 

