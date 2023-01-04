Winter sales kick off in Monaco

The winter sales have begun in Monaco, with discounts of up to 50% and more to be found at retail stores throughout the Principality.

The official sales period began on Tuesday 2nd January, as per the rules in Monaco, and will last until 15th February.

It starts earlier and finishes later than in neighbouring France, where the sales period doesn’t commence until 11th January and finishes on 7th February.

Deals can be found in all of Monaco’s shopping districts, including One Monte-Carlo, the Metropole Shopping Centre and La Condamine.

Sales can only be offered in Monaco twice a year, the second is in summer, from 1st July to 15th August.

Photo by Monaco Life