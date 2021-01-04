Weather
10 new Covid cases on 4 Jan. brings total to 917: 17 hospitalised: 7 resident + 4 in ICU: 2 resident, 95 home monitored, 743 recoveries, 4 deaths

Winter sales start off with a bang 

By Stephanie Horsman - January 4, 2021

Monaco has started winter sales just one day after the New Year in an effort to pump up the flailing retail sector, and in some cases, to keep business afloat.

Monaco’s winter sales started on Saturday in Monaco and hit the ground running. From the first day, deep discounts of up to 80% off could be seen at some retailers around the country.

Monaco is free from the restrictions imposed in France, where there are very strict sales periods. So, retailers in the Principality are able to get a three week jump start on their neighbours who must wait until 20th January for the sale period to begin. The country also got a jump on the Italian sales, which started on Monday 4thJanuary, a rarity under normal circumstances.

Businesses in the Principality are hoping this exceptional start will attract early-bird shoppers and those who do not usually make the trek to Monaco to bargain hunt. With retail being amongst the hardest hit sectors in the country since the Covid crisis, any leg up is welcome for struggling merchants.

 

Photo by Monaco Life, all rights reserved

 

January 4, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host final qualification

Cassandra Tanti

World Rugby has confirmed the repechage tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place in Monaco on 19th to 20th June, 2021.

0
January 4, 2021 | Local News

92-year-old becomes 4th Covid victim

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has announced the country’s fourth Covid-related death of a patient at Princess Grace Hospital, the first since mid-November.

0
January 4, 2021 | Local News

New curfew in neighbouring region

Stephanie Horsman

Since 2nd January, the French Riviera has been under a strict new curfew, with all shops ordered to close and people told to head home by 6pm the latest.

0
January 4, 2021 | Local News

Time to dump the drooping tree?

Cassandra Tanti

There will be a dozen points located throughout the Principality where people can drop off their real Christmas trees again this year for authorities to turn into compost.

0
