Women of Monaco lunch and awards ceremony to support Princess Grace Foundation

To mark International Women’s Day, the Women of Monaco community will enjoy a special lunch and awards ceremony at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

On 8th March, the fifth edition of the Women of Monaco Lunch will treat 50 ladies from all nationalities, backgrounds and fields of work to an exclusive event at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

Created by Sandrine Knoell and organised by the Five Stars Events agency, the lunch and awards ceremony will play tribute to the efforts of women living in the Principality as well as mark International Women’s Day. Organisers say it will be “a day where women are recognised for their achievements without regards to any ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political differences”.

The award categories for 2023 are: art and culture, charity, image, entrepreneurship, philanthropy and digital.

Alongside a special exhibition from “soul energy” artist Iryna Parepskaya, the lunch will also provide the catwalk for a fashion show by Isabel Fargnoli, who works with sustainably sourced and natural fibres.

Guest of honour will be lawyer Raphaëlle Svara, one of the founding partners of CMS Monaco law firm and co-head of its Private Clientele team. She is a specialist in family law and is widely seen as one of the most experienced defence lawyers in Monaco.

Funds raised will go towards the work of the Princess Grace Foundation.

To reserve your seat, please contact pa@5starsevents.com.

Photo source: AMLA / Facebook