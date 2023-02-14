Work the red carpet: Cannes Film Festival hiring hundreds of recruits

The Cannes Film Festival has opened up 400 job vacancies for hosts and hostesses to work the prestigious annual event in May, and a good command of English is at the top of the requirements.

The glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival, running from 16th to 27th May this year, is something most only see on television, but for 400 lucky recruits, this is a chance to experience the inner workings of the event first-hand.

Hiring agents Randstad will be in charge of filling the positions, which number 600 less than last year, making competition tight. Applicants should speak fluent English – with French and an additional language being an advantage – and have experience in the premium and VIP hospitality professions.

Flexibility in work hours is a must, and there is the possibility of weekend and overtime work. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply. The jobs listing can be found here.

In addition to the paid positions, there are also volunteer spots for Critics Week. The association will need helpers to welcome the public to the Miramar Hall in Cannes and to the Plage de la Semaine de la Critique on the Croisette. Goodie bags, posters and even tickets to screenings are often given to volunteers at the event. Head to www.jeveuxaider.gouv.fr for more information.

Photo source: Palais des Festivals et des Congrès / Facebook