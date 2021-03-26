Worker killed at Monaco construction site

Friday, March 26, 2021
17 Covid cases 25 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 9 in ICU, 81 home monitored, 2,047 recoveries, 28 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated
A 60-year-old man working at the Larvotto construction site has died, the government revealed in a statement on Friday.
The accident occurred on Friday morning at the seaside construction site in the Larvotto district of the Principality.
According to the government, the 60-year-old man was working with a vehicle that was supplying sand for the beach.
Further details about the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be revealed.
An investigation has been opened into the accident.
Bonhams auction house is organising a sale of rare and exceptional automobiles next month in Monaco, including a 1936 Delahaye 135 with an estimated value of €1 million.
As part of Monaco Ocean Week, BeMed and the Prince Albert II Foundation have revealed the 12 new projects that it will support in 2021 to reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean.
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation will be a key supporter of the Love of the Game 2021 Hakathon, a new campaign to find solutions to mitigate the risk of head injuries in sports.