Worker killed at Monaco construction site

A 60-year-old man working at the Larvotto construction site has died, the government revealed in a statement on Friday.

The accident occurred on Friday morning at the seaside construction site in the Larvotto district of the Principality.

According to the government, the 60-year-old man was working with a vehicle that was supplying sand for the beach.

Further details about the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be revealed.

An investigation has been opened into the accident.