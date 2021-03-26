Weather
Friday, March 26, 2021

17 Covid cases 25 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 9 in ICU, 81 home monitored, 2,047 recoveries, 28 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated

Worker killed at Monaco construction site

By Cassandra Tanti - March 26, 2021

A 60-year-old man working at the Larvotto construction site has died, the government revealed in a statement on Friday.

The accident occurred on Friday morning at the seaside construction site in the Larvotto district of the Principality.

According to the government, the 60-year-old man was working with a vehicle that was supplying sand for the beach.

Further details about the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be revealed.

An investigation has been opened into the accident.

 

 

 

Editors pics

March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

March 23, 2021 | Local News

Making waves at Monaco Ocean Week

Prince Albert Foundation Vice-President Olivier Wenden explains to Monaco Life why postponing Monaco Ocean Week was not an option for the Prince and his Foundation.

March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

March 19, 2021 | Local News

Princess’s emotional goodbye to Zulu King

Princess Charlene has travelled to her home country of South Africa to bid a final farewell to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during a memorial service broadcast from the royal palace.

daily

March 26, 2021 | Local News

Worker killed at Monaco construction site

Cassandra Tanti

A 60-year-old man working at the Larvotto construction site has died, revealed the government in a statement on Friday.

March 26, 2021 | Local News

Rare car auction set to pull in millions

Stephanie Horsman

Bonhams auction house is organising a sale of rare and exceptional automobiles next month in Monaco, including a 1936 Delahaye 135 with an estimated value of €1 million.

March 26, 2021 | Local News

Be Med announces 2021 projects list

Stephanie Horsman

As part of Monaco Ocean Week, BeMed and the Prince Albert II Foundation have revealed the 12 new projects that it will support in 2021 to reduce plastic pollution in the Mediterranean.

March 25, 2021 | Local News

Princess’ foundation backs head injury campaign

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation will be a key supporter of the Love of the Game 2021 Hakathon, a new campaign to find solutions to mitigate the risk of head injuries in sports.

MORE STORIES

Photos: Monaco celebrates historic concert under the...

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
Cecilia Bartoli, the future Director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo, has made her mark on the Principality, performing in the first cultural event to take place in the new Place du Casino.

The numbers are in: 10,000 turn out...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_19069" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Charly Gallo/DC Photo: Charly Gallo/DC[/caption] Almost 10,000 people attended the first edition of F(ê)aites de la Danse, organised by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the Monaco government and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, on July 1, making the night a huge success. The festive atmosphere on the Place du Casino was also a tremendous achievement for Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of the Monte-Carlo Ballets. Many genres were in evidence: dances of the world, dances of salons, jazz, urban dance, tango, hip-hop, free skate, and pole dances, added to the growing excitement. After midnight, Place du Casino became a huge open-air nightclub with DJ Greg Boust, and from 2 am onwards, the French DJ moved to the Monte-Carlo Opera, transformed for the occasion into a nightclub, while outside the public also danced to his music in the impromptu discotheque on the Casino terrace. For the event’s creator, Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of the Ballets of Monte-Carlo, it was a dream come true, although did admit to having pre-festival nerves as to whether people would get involved. Within minutes he had his answer, with the public and the dancers mixing together. “The magic started immediately,” he said. At midnight, attendance was at its maximum and Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo presented a public performance of the creation Core Meu, with the music of Antonio Castrignano. “People showed great happiness, the dancers descended into the crowd and I saw the famous line that always separates the artists and the spectators disappear. These are images that will give me beautiful emotions for a long time. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the Monte-Carlo ballet team that works every day alongside me and all the people of the Société des Bains de Mer and the Prince's government who cooperated for this event.” Hoping for a repeat in the future, he added: “I will always have a special attachment for this first time.”  

