Workers protected in new remote working agreement

2 Covid cases 10 May, 1 in ICU, 13 home monitored, 2,420 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated
Teleworking between Monaco and Italy has become clearer and easier thanks to a new agreement signed between the two countries.
Photo: Andrea Orlando, Italian Minister of Labour and Social Policies (seated on the left), Pierre Dartout, Minister of State (seated on the right), Giulio Alaimo, Ambassador of Italy in Monaco (standing on the left), Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Social Affairs and Health (behind the Minister of State) and Laurent Anselmi, Minister of External Relations and Cooperation (standing, right). Source: Government Communication Department / Manuel Vitali
MonacoTech has signed another collaborative deal designed to boost opportunities for its start-ups, this time with the green-focussed APUI incubator at IMT Lille Douai in France.
Men are more than twice as likely to be independent contractors as women in Monaco, according to new figures by IMSEE. The report also highlights some other interesting trends.
After their recruitment into the Grand Hémicycle on 29th March, Councillors and Junior Councillors returned on 28th April for their first working meeting.