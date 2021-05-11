Workers protected in new remote working agreement

Teleworking between Monaco and Italy has become clearer and easier thanks to a new agreement signed between the two countries.

Photo: Andrea Orlando, Italian Minister of Labour and Social Policies (seated on the left), Pierre Dartout, Minister of State (seated on the right), Giulio Alaimo, Ambassador of Italy in Monaco (standing on the left), Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Social Affairs and Health (behind the Minister of State) and Laurent Anselmi, Minister of External Relations and Cooperation (standing, right). Source: Government Communication Department / Manuel Vitali