World Health Day 2020 celebrates nurses and midwives

Now more than ever, health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. On 7th April, we have an opportunity to thank the nurses and midwives of the Principality during World Health Day 2020.

“Nurses and midwives help us live in a happier, healthier world,” says the World Health Organisation (WHO), sponsors of World Health Day 2020 in this International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

Working at the forefront of Covid-19 epidemic response teams, nurses are, amongst other vital tasks, providing respectful treatment and care, addressing patient fears and questions and collecting data for clinical studies. Their dedication and selflessness often goes unnoticed, but without them, the medical world would be in turmoil.

The International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife has been created to showcase all the things nurses and midwives do, as well as highlight the current status of nursing globally.

In order to do this, World Health Day 2020 will see the launch of the first-ever State of the World’s Nursing Report. The report will cover the big picture regarding the nursing workforce and ways to optimise their contributions to improve health overall worldwide. It will also set out the plan for the future that will include data collection, research, advocacy, policy dialogue and investment. The complementary midwifery report is due out in 2021.

To achieve the ambitious WHO national and global targets related to universal health coverage, maternal and child health, infectious and non-communicable diseases including mental health, emergency preparedness and response, patient safety and the delivery of integrated, people-centred care, nurse and midwife support is necessary.

World Health Day is a global awareness campaign celebrated every year on 7th April under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation since 1948. Each year it highlights a specific health theme to make it a topic of priority and to raise public awareness of all that is being done to keep the population well.