World Rugby Awards nominees revealed

The nominees for the World Rugby Awards 2022, set to take place at the Salle des Étoiles in Monaco on Sunday 20th November, have been revealed.

The ceremony will be the first to be held in person since the Coronavirus pandemic. The 22nd edition of the awards will once again allow stars from 15s and 7s to gather in Monaco in a ceremony under the High Patronage of HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Amongst the nominees are world-famous names of the sport such as Jonny Sexton, Lukhanyo Am, Antoine Dupont and Josh van der Flier (all nominated for Men’s 15s Player of the Year). After France’s Six Nations Grand Slam success in the spring, their coach Fabien Galthié has been nominated for Coach of the Year.

The nominees for the nine different categories have been chosen by a star-studded panel, with the winners announced on Sunday via World Rugby’s social media channels (@WorldRugby). Fans can also have their say on social media by voting for the two International Rugby Players’ Men’s and Women’s Try of the year. The vote closes on Thursday 17th November at 23:59 (GMT).

“The World Rugby Awards are the ultimate accolades for rugby, and we are delighted to honour our outstanding players and individuals who have made an impact on our game on and off the field in 2022,” said World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont. “On behalf of World Rugby, I would like to congratulate all nominees of this 22nd edition for their incredible achievements over the past calendar year. Not only have they showcased tremendous rugby skills, but they gave also inspired millions of fans around the world, helping spread the values of our sport.”

Photo source: World Rugby Awards