Weather
13 ° C
13°C
Thursday, April 30, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

World trade fair put off for a year

World trade fair put off for a year

By Cassandra Tanti - April 30, 2020

It’s official. Expo 2020 Dubai, in which Monaco has a pavilion, will be postponed for a year because of the coronavirus crisis.

The International Exhibition Bureau (BIE), at the request of the United Arab Emirates and the event organisers, had asked the member countries of the BIE to decide on a possible postponement.

In assessing the consequences that the crisis could have on public health, considering that economic activity will undoubtedly be slowed down, and that there will likely remain restrictions on international travel, the vast majority of countries was in favour of postponement.

The world expo will now be held from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022. However, it will maintain the name Expo 2020 Dubai.

Previous cancellations and postponements

The Expo 2020 Dubai is not the only world fair to suffer such a fate. In 1942, the Rome was forced to cancel its event because of the world war. In 1955, Brussels postponed its official opening by three years due to the Korean War and the international tensions which raged. More recently, in 2002, the Prime Minister of France, Jean-Pierre Raffarin, decided to cancel the 2004 world expo in Seine-Saint-Denis because of the financial risks of the operation.

Monaco Pavilion
The Monaco Pavilion on track for completion

Despite the postponement of this year’s event, Albert Croesi, Managing Director of Monaco Inter Expo (MIE), said that MIE teams remain mobilised in Dubai to complete the construction of the Monaco Pavilion before the end of next summer.

“On the other hand, I must now rethink the event calendar that was planned for this year and I will contact all the partners and speakers who signed up with us for Dubai,” said Mr Croesi. “I hope that their commitment will be the same despite this postponement because their assistance is invaluable in demonstrating internationally the multiple facets of the Principality. Monaco 360 must keep its meaning.”

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleArtmonte-carlo adapts to crisis

Editors pics

April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0
April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0

daily

April 30, 2020 | Culture

Artmonte-carlo adapts to crisis

Cassandra Tanti

A beautiful catalogue of art work accompanied by commentary is replacing this year’s artmonte-carlo event, which was due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum this week.

0
April 30, 2020 | Culture

Princess’s Foundation distributes masks to SBM

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Charlene Foundation has distributed masks bearing the #StrongTogether slogan to SBM employees who are working through the lockdown.

0
April 30, 2020 | Culture

F1 driver joins Prince’s environmental campaign

Stephanie Horsman

Retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg is urging people to speak up about the environment in light of the Covid-19 health crisis, as part of the latest awareness campaign of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

0
April 30, 2020 | Culture

Rundown of French de-escalation plan

Stephanie Horsman

France unveiled their plan for easing the confinement regulations earlier this week to much anticipation. Here is how they say it will work.

0
MORE STORIES
Monaco buildings

John Olsen conviction overturned by appeal court

Local News Staff Writer -
The conviction of Mr John Olsen, the director of JP Construction SARL, for fraudulent bankruptcy, delivered by the Monaco Criminal Court, was overturned on appeal.

Sat. Dec 2 – AS Monaco FC...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 2 December, Louis II Stadium French Ligue 1 Football Championship: Monaco vs Angers Information: +377 92 05 74 73