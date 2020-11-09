The winners of the latest World Travel Awards have been announced with the Fairmont and the Hermitage nabbing top spots for Monaco’s best hotel and best business hotel respectively, while the Hôtel de Paris was crowned best resort in the Principality.

Despite the dismal year in tourism brought on by the health situation, the World Travel Awards 2020 was still on the case, selecting the best of the best in tourism across the globe based on the votes of tourism professionals and guests.

In the hotel sector, the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo took home Monaco’s Leading Business Hotel award, beating out the Columbus, Fairmont, Hôtel de Paris, Hôtel Metropole and Le Méridian Beach Plaza.

The Leading Hotel prize went to the Fairmont Monte Carlo, which won over the same list of nominees.

“The hotel and its teams are very proud of this recognition: in these complicated times, this award celebrates excellence, the fruit of the work accomplished by all the colleagues who, without fail and in all circumstances, keep their promise of exemplary service every day,” reads a statement from the Fairmont Hotel.

The Best Hotel Suite award was given to the Diamond Suite at the Hôtel Hermitage, taking the spot against stiff competition from the Carre d’Or Suite at the Hôtel Metropole, the Hôtel de Paris’s Princess Grace Diamond Suite and the Presidential Suite at Le Meridien.

The Leading Resort in Monaco this year is the Hôtel de Paris, which claimed the prize against the Fairmont, Le Meridien and Monte Carlo Bay.

Monaco’s Leading Travel Agency in 2020 was Avalon Events Organisation, while the best destination management company was Jet-Travel Monaco.

Finally, Avis was the best car hire outfit, beating out Hertz, MC Luxury Rental and Top Car.

The results were announced on 2nd November when they were, for the first time, handed out virtually.

The World Travel Awards sets out “to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.”

Photo: Fairmont Hotel (top left) Hôtel Hermitage (top right, courtesy SBM) and the Hôtel Hermitage (bottom, courtesy SBM), compilation by Monaco Life