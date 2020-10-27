Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Wednesday, October 28, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 new cases of Covid-19 on 26 Oct. brings total to 310: 8 hospitalised - 2 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 51 home monitored, 250 healed, 1 resident death

Writing Monaco into the record books

Writing Monaco into the record books

By Cassandra Tanti - October 27, 2020

Monaco’s Venturi Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary year with 12 incredible world speed record attempts by motorcycle world champion Max Biaggi over the coming days.

The enormous challenge will take place on 30th October, 31st October, and 1st November on the runway of Châteauroux airport in France.

The world speed record attempts were originally due to take place last July on the planet’s largest salt flat, Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, but it was ultimately postponed due to Covid-19.

With no immediate prospect of travel to Bolivia, and to ensure the 20th anniversary is still marked in fitting style, Venturi President Gildo Pastor has opted to set up at Châteauroux airport, in central France, whose runway meets the criteria laid down by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM).

Voxan, the iconic motorcycle manufacturer brought by Venturi in 2010, and six-time world motorcycling champion Max Biaggi will hit the tarmac with both the semi-streamliner and non-streamlined Wattman.

On the left, the non-streamlined Wattman; in the centre, the lighter version of the semi-streamliner Wattman (used in case of side winds); and on the right, the fully decked-out semi-streamliner Wattman. Photo courtesy Venturi

Each 270 kW machine will attempt to set the stopwatch alight over the following distances: ¼ mile, 1 mile, and 1 km – each time from both a standing start, and a flying start.

In six of these categories, no official attempt has ever been made before, and so six new records are guaranteed. In the remaining six categories, there are records to be beaten. The target speeds vary considerably. In the semi-streamliner category, for example, the speed for the ¼ mile is 87 km/h, whereas for the mile the figure is 329 km/h.

“The whole team has been ready to take on these world records for several weeks,” said Gildo Pastor. “So instead of waiting to find out whether we will be able to ride in Bolivia in June 2021, I have decided to make the attempt now, on the track that’s both best suited and closest to our base in Monaco. If the weather conditions are good, we will be able to collect some records. It will be a fine way to mark 20 years of the Venturi Group.

It will be the third time the team that is riding on the runway at Châteauroux airport. “The performances in testing in June and August gave us confidence,” said Max Biaggi, rider of the Voxan Wattman. “We are more than ready. This weekend, if the track is dry and the side winds are light, we will be able to beat several records. I can’t wait to bring these titles back to Monaco and the team!”

 

 

Top photo: Max Biaggi during the last test sessions of the Voxan Wattman at Châteauroux airport (France), courtesy Venturi

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleDucruet takes up new role at Forest
Next articleLess hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Editors pics

October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0
October 26, 2020 | Local News

Valeri contracts Covid but “doing well”

The National Council revealed on Monday that its President, Stéphane Valeri, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

0
October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Bars and restaurants in Monaco have been ordered to close by 11.30pm under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0
October 22, 2020 | Culture

Princess Nina: “I want to put Seborga on the map”

This is the story of Nina, the German-born Princess of Seborga who has bold plans for the future of a principality famous for its captivating past.

0

daily

October 27, 2020 | Culture

Writing Monaco into the record books

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Venturi Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary year with 12 incredible world speed record attempts by motorcycle world champion Max Biaggi in the coming days.

0
October 27, 2020 | Culture

Ducruet takes up new role at Forest

Cassandra Tanti

Louis Ducruet, son of Monaco’s Princess Stephanie, has joined Nottingham Forest football club as an advisor for international projects.  

0
October 27, 2020 | Culture

Grimaldi’s connection to Antibes

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s historic links to Antibes are being celebrated with a new plaque, unveiled in the town by Prince Albert II on Monday.

0
October 27, 2020 | Culture

Moore launches new sustainability platform

Cassandra Tanti

Christian Moore has officially launched GEM with a team of likeminded leaders from the around the world, providing a platform for positive stories about our planet to inspire change.

0
MORE STORIES

Live a lighter Monaco life

maddy No matter where I go in Monaco – EQvita, Song Qi or Maya Bay – I overhear women chatting about their weight, saying “how fat I am” or “how I bloated I feel”. It’s a particularly repetitive conversation at the beginning of the New after weeks of holiday indulging with food or alcohol – or both! So here’s my advice. If you’re going to invest in anything to lose weight and feel good about yourself this year, make it this: a Health Coach. I’m not just saying that because I happen to be one, but for the reason that “what got you here won’t get you there”. Let me explain. Your way of eating, moving and thinking – your “pattern” – is what determines the way you look and feel, and this is also responsible for that extra weight you want to get rid of. We all have a pattern and it’s a comfortable place to be because most of the time it operates on auto-pilot. Every once in a while, though, and often at the beginning of January, we have the urge to break free from the mold. I’m sure right now you’re full of hope, motivation and willpower to make a fresh start so that 2018 is your healthiest, happiest and most successful year yet ... right? You may have started a new diet or detox, a juice cleanse or committed to a new workout regime. Maybe you got yourself a new trainer, like Morgan Biancone, or a new gym membership to Thirty Nine, Ms Fit or Boost, and that’s great. But we all know that the motivation and the drive you are feeling right now, will likely fade. The moment your schedule get a bit tricky, you get busy taking the kids to the Monte Carlo Circus or make plans for a romantic Cinq Mondes Spa Valentine’s weekend at Monte-Carlo Bay, you or a family member gets the flu, or you get burned out from all those workouts, your pattern will be there, waiting for you with open arms. Falling back into a pattern has nothing to do with willpower, motivation or discipline. It’s human nature and I’m afraid we’re all in the same boat here. Those who manage to break free from their pattern are often people who either have, unfortunately, endured a trauma or somehow manage to shift their way of thinking to create a new pattern. This is the shift we create as Health Coaches. We don’t just want you to loose weight. We want you to keep it off by addressing the reasons why it got there in the first place, like why you automatically order your favourite dessert – the velvety Tablette au Chocolat Crémeux – at Bagatelle even though you know you shouldn’t, and don’t even feel like it. We want to know what is creating stress in your life and preventing you from getting that good night’s sleep and help you to distance yourself from it. We treat the causes, not just the symptoms, to find what truly works for you because the only way for you to break free from your pattern and to make this the new chapter you so badly crave, is to help you create a Monaco life you truly love and that makes you feel good from the inside out. No amount of willpower, of calorie burning workouts, powders, pills or diet plans can do this for you, but you can do it for yourself. So if you are ready for this to be the last time you make resolutions about your weight, health and fitness, and want to drop those few extra pounds and keep them off, then remember: what got you here won’t get you there. Reach out to a qualified Health Coach. It’s time to chat. Maddy is the Founder of Nutrition For Naughty People, aimed at helping individuals find a better balance between the things that keep them healthy and the things that make them happy! Any questions? mk@nutritionfornaughtypeople.com.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/new-year-new-you-how-to-set-resolutions-in-monaco-that-stick/