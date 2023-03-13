Yacht chefs to fight it out in 13th Superyacht Chef Competition

Bluewater will this month present the 2023 Superyacht Chef Competition, in partnership with Yacht Club de Monaco, with nine superyacht chefs going head-to-head to compete for some spectacular prizes and the title of Superyacht Chef Champion.

It will be Bluewater’s 13th Chef Competition and 4th edition hosted at the prestigious Yacht Club de Monaco. Prince Albert II, who chaired the final previously, has been invited to join in again this year.

The Superyacht Chef Competition is exciting for both industry professionals and the audience. Contestants will be given surprise ingredients from Gourmet Deliveries, U Luvassu poissonnerie and Metro, and will have just 40 minutes to prepare a dish, which is then judged on creativity, technique, presentation and, of course, taste.

Who will be there?

Food trucks will be available for people to purchase lunch and snacks during the day, and Bluewater and GDT will have an open bar with complimentary bubbles and wine. Titta and her team at Superyacht Foodie will also have a tasting bar to include Oath Gin, After Rum, Punchy Drinks and more.

Meanwhile, Yacht Chandlers will provide gifts for all the chefs and the jury, and Impossible Drinks has come onboard as a new partner.

Chef Duncan Biggs at Ocean Wave Monaco will join the jury to help monitor the waste from the contestants when making their dishes.

Competing chefs are due to be announced shortly. Those wishing to attend must register by 17th March by emailing event@bluewateryachting.com.

Photo source: Bluewater