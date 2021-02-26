Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Friday, February 26, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

16 Covid cases on 25 Feb, 38 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 126 home monitored, 1,690 recoveries, 23 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated

Yacht Club offering course on cybersecurity

Yacht Club offering course on cybersecurity

By Stephanie Horsman - February 26, 2021

The YCM’s La Belle Classe Academy is offering online training courses to help in the battle against cyberattacks being carried out on superyachts.

La Belle Classe Academy is helping yacht owners and their crews stop cyberattacks on their vessels through a new two-course programme at the Yacht Club of Monaco’s (YCM) training centre. The course is being run by engineer and partner at Xperys, Alexandre Bayeux, and teaches crew how to “arm themselves with essentials on how to manage cybersecurity and protect their yacht.”

Since the start of 2021, cybersecurity has fallen under the jurisdiction of the International Safety Management (ISM) Code. This means that cyber risks must be incorporated in general safety management systems on all vessels.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has published its own ‘Guidelines on Maritime Cyber Management Risk’ giving recommendations aimed at protecting vessels from the latest cyber threats. To anticipate the dangers and protect the yacht from risks, it is important for crew to be able to understand, identify, analyse and evaluate them.

As 95% of cybersecurity breaches come down to human error, it is imperative that the solutions are accessible to all, not just the tech savvy. Participants, therefore, are not required to have computer or cybersecurity skills. They will be schooled in three main areas: technology, the human factor, and organisation.

The three-pronged approach will help those taking the course to understand and put into practice the new IMO regulations through case studies that will give examples of loopholes and weaknesses that cybercriminals can exploit and show crew members how to be efficient first-lines of defence.

“The idea is to give them the keys to detect flaws or a hacking attack in preparation. There are no miracles, but very regularly leaks or hacks are quite crude and you need to know how to listen and identify them,” says Alexandre Bayeux.

The session will also be an opportunity to work on how to behave in the event of suspected or proven attacks. “A well prepared criminal will exploit surprise, fear and hasty reactions to increase the victim’s vulnerability,” the course’s instructor goes on to say.

The first course, called ‘Cybersecurity essentials for a yacht, will be held on 25th March in French and 1st April in English.  The second course, ‘How to manage the crew and suppliers: first line of cyber-defence on a yacht’ is in English only and will be held on 15th April. Each class lasts three hours and costs €150.

 

Photo by Jefferson Santos on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco to strengthen border checks
Next articleCDI tells youth that there are jobs to be had

Editors pics

February 25, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Yacht Show gets an overhaul

Organisers of this year’s Monaco Yacht Show are betting on a new badge system to better connect visitors and exhibitors and take the flagship event to another level.

0
February 24, 2021 | Culture

Monaco Pavilion close to completion

Finishing touches are being made to the rock-inspired Monaco Pavilion. With months before the Dubai Expo kicks off in October, Monaco will be among the first countries to complete the mammoth project.

0
February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

0

daily

February 26, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Macron raises idea of “health pass”

Stephanie Horsman

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a meeting with his government next week to discuss a new Europe-wide “health pass” to help reopen the country and EU borders for tourism.

0
February 26, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

CDI tells youth that there are jobs to be had

Stephanie Horsman

Young job seekers in Monaco have been assured that there are plenty of opportunities to be had in the Principality despite the health crisis.

0
February 26, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Yacht Club offering course on cybersecurity

Stephanie Horsman

The YCM’s La Belle Classe Academy is offering online training courses to help in the battle against cyberattacks being carried out on superyachts.

0
February 25, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to strengthen border checks

Cassandra Tanti

As French Riviera towns prepare to go into lockdown this weekend, police in Monaco will be stepping up controls at all road, rail and air entry points to ensure that everyone is playing by the rules.

0
MORE STORIES

Tues. Feb 6 – Musical Happy Hour

Local News Staff Writer -
Tuesday 6 February, 6.30 pm, Rainier III Auditorium – Troparium Musical Happy Hour – chamber music concert featuring Kristi Gjezi and Morgan Bodinaud, violins, Sofia Timofeeva, viola, and Thibault Leroy, cello. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Alexander Borodin Information: +377 98 06 28 28
Basketball

Sat. Dec 16 – AS Monaco Basket...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 16 December, 8 pm, Louis II Stadium – Gaston Médecin Omnisports Hall PRO A basketball championship: Monaco vs Antibes Information: +377 92 05 40 10