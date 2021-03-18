YCM celebrates NZ’s America’s Cup win

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 Covid cases 18 Mar, 35 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 1,960 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated
Monaco Yacht Club Committee Member Matteo de Nora and winner of Monaco’s sailing personality of the year Grant Dalton have led the New Zealand Team to victory in this year’s America’s Cup challenge.
26 years after their first Cup win, New Zealand took out their fourth victory in the 36th America’s Cup on Wednesday on their home turf.
Team principal Matteo de Nora, Kiwi captain Grant Dalton, and the crew were commended by the Yacht Club of Monaco for their win over Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.
“Congratulations to Matteo de Nora, member of our committee, Grant Dalton and Team New Zealand who won the famous America’s Cup silver ewer for the fourth time (1995, 2000, 2017, 2021),” the YCM said on its website and social media.
Not to leave out their worthy counterparts, the Yacht Club also made mention of the Italian team, saying, “Thank you also to Patrizio Bertelli’s Luna Rossa and our friends at Circolo Della Vela Sicilia, winners of the #PradaCup for a thrilling spectacle that had us on the edge of our seats.”
Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were neck and neck much of the last race, making for a nail-biting experience. By the final gate, though, it was clear that New Zealand would take the cup as they had a full 49 second lead over their Italian opponents.
The entire country rallied behind the “Five Million Team” (named for a country with a population of five million), the most successful Cup team in nearly three decades. It was a race and a win that saw them take out the oldest sporting trophy in international sport.
International businessman and philanthropist Matteo de Nora is on the Management Committee of the Monaco Yacht Club, serving as a Sailing Division Officer.
Team Captain Grant Dalton received Monaco’s sailing personality of the year in 2001, and has raced in six Volvo and Whitbread races, winning the Maxi class in 1993-1994. He took over the New Zealand America’s Cup team in 2003.
By Cassandra Tanti and Stephanie Horsman
Photo source: America’s Cup Facebook page
The French government has announced that the Alpes-Maritimes will go into lockdown for the next four weeks, with only schools and essential shops to remain open.
The European Medicines Agency has cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine as safe and effective, but said it could not definitively rule out a connection between a risk of clotting and the vaccine.
Monaco Yacht Club Committee Member Matteo de Nora and winner of Monaco’s sailing personality of the year Grant Dalton have led Team New Zealand to victory in the America’s Cup.
The World Health Organisation has given its opinion on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of a decision by Europe’s medical regulator about whether the shots are linked to blood clots.