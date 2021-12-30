Yes, you can enjoy a quick trip to Italy

Confused about the current travel rules to enter Italy? Here is the latest on who can visit, for how long and under what conditions.

For people living in Monaco, a day jaunt into Italy is as natural as flowers returning in spring. Popping over to shop, have lunch or just to walk along the coast, Monegasques are used to having the Italian Riviera at their fingertips, almost as an extension of home.

For many though, the latest rules and regulations have made the trip across the border fraught with concerns about who is allowed to enter and under what circumstances.

So here is the latest information from the Italian government.

Italy has separated visitors into five lists, with varying rules for entry. List A requires no documentation or entry restrictions, whilst List E countries are in the “red” zone and must have specific reasons to be allowed entry.

Monaco, along with the rest of the EU and Switzerland, falls under List C and gives residents and citizens from these countries right to entry for any reason, including for tourism, provided certain criteria are met.

The good news is that short trips to Italy are possible without the need for Covid tests or self-quarantine.

Entry is allowed for anyone using private means to transit through the Italian territory for a period not exceeding 36 hours.

Meanwhile, foreigners who live within 60 kilometres of the place they are visiting are allowed to stay in Italy for 48 hours without the need to provide a negative Covid test or self-isolate.

It means that quick trips over the border for lunch, shopping or to visit friends and family are possible.

The government has stated that these provisions will remain in effect until at least 31st January 2022.

Outside of these conditions, visitors must provide a digital passenger locator form, a valid EU-issued Covid certificate or the equivalent, or a certificate showing that the traveller has recovered from Covid, which is valid for 180 days from the first day the person tested positive.

Additionally, if stays are for over 36 hours and further than 60kms from home, visitors over the age of six must take a PCR test within 48 hours of entry, or an antigen test 24 hours before.

Self-isolation is not required if a traveller presents both the valid certificates of vaccination or recovery and the Covid test. Those unable to offer both must, in addition to the previous requirements, undergo a five-day quarantine at an address listed on the passenger locator form as well as take a second test at the end of the five-day period.

Children under six years of age are exempt from all rules if their accompanying parent or guardian has complied.

