Yoshi to host exclusive sake pairing experience

The only Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant on the Côte d’Azur is coming together with IWA5 Sake, created by master of the trade Richard Geoffrey, for a unique sake tasting experience in Monaco’s Hotel Metropole.

The hotel’s celebrated Yoshi restaurant has made a name itself thanks to its exceptional Japanese cuisine and taste for offering genuine experiences, such as the exclusive evening of delicious food paired with the sacred spirit of sake that will take place on 18th January.

At the event, a tasting menu by chef Takeo Yamazaki (pictured with fellow Hotel Metropole chef Christophe Cussac) will be served alongside hot and cold sake choices from IWA5 Sake.

The dishes include San Remo-style gamberoni, scallops in seared butter, crab meatballs in chicken broth, Wagyu beef and, of course, sushi and sashimi. Dessert will be candied apple with yuzu light cream and vanilla.

IWA5 Sake was created in Toyoma, Japan, by the former cellar master of Dom Pérignon, Richard Geoffroy, who will be on hand at the event to help guests discover the nuances of this popular drink as well as to share his own personal knowledge and passion on the topic.

When asked about the name, he explains the IWA comes from the brewery, Shiraiwa.

“5 is a number that represents harmony, the five senses… To me, it means assembly,” says Geoffrey. “My pride in this approach is not only to create an assembly of sakes, but also of people. It’s a new quest for harmony.”

Sake is a unique beverage. Often misclassified as a wine, it is actually a brewed drink where starch from rice is converted into sugars and then fermented into alcohol, making it more like beer. It has a vast variety of tastes and can be sparkling, sweet, nutty or aged.

The experience cost €390 per person and reservations must be made via yoshi@metropole.com.

